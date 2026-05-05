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HomeElectionIt's Not About One Party, But India: Rahul Gandhi On TMC's Loss In West Bengal Polls

It's Not About One Party, But India: Rahul Gandhi On TMC's Loss In West Bengal Polls

Rahul Gandhi criticises those celebrating TMC’s loss, calling the BJP's victory in Bengal and Assam a step toward destroying Indian democracy. Read his full statement.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi warns against celebrating regional party defeats.
  • BJP's victories in Bengal and Assam threaten Indian democracy.
  • This outcome is a coordinated effort to destroy democracy.
  • He urges unity against the BJP's alleged divisive agenda.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi has issued a stark warning regarding the future of Indian democracy following the Bharatiya Janata Party's decisive victories in West Bengal and Assam. The Congress leader criticised those celebrating the Trinamool Congress’s defeat, suggesting that these electoral results represent a coordinated effort to undermine the constitutional mandate of key states and advance a broader agenda against democratic institutions.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's X Post

A Warning Against Gloating

The former Congress president addressed members of his own party and other political observers who have welcomed the recent setbacks for regional forces. He insisted that such celebrations are misplaced given the current political climate.

Gandhi argued that the shift in power within these vital regions is a significant step in the mission to dismantle the democratic fabric of the nation. He urged a move away from internal rivalries.

Threat To Democracy

Gandhi emphasized that the situation in Assam and Bengal transcends simple party politics or electoral statistics. Gandhi described the outcome as a theft of the public mandate that threatens national stability.

He suggested that the focus should remain on the broader implications for the country rather than the fortunes of individual organisations. The message highlighted a perceived existential threat to the current parliamentary system.

Rahul Gandhi Urges Unity Against Division

The Congress leader called for a suspension of petty political disputes to address what he views as a critical turning point. He believes the BJP's expansion is part of a calculated strategy.

By framing the issue as a defense of democracy, Gandhi attempted to unite disparate opposition voices under a single cause. He maintained that the loss of state autonomy is a shared national concern.

Also Read: 'Fear Of False Cases': SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq Expresses Fear Over BJP’s Bengal Win

Gandhi’s comments reflect a growing anxiety within the opposition regarding the BJP's momentum. The rhetoric indicates a shift toward a more ideological confrontation in the coming months.

As the focus shifts to future state elections, the Congress party appears intent on positioning itself as the primary defender of institutional integrity. This latest statement sets a serious tone for upcoming debates.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main concern regarding the recent West Bengal and Assam election results?

Rahul Gandhi warns that the BJP's victories in these states represent a significant step in their mission to destroy Indian democracy and undermine constitutional mandates.

Who is Rahul Gandhi criticizing for their reaction to the election outcomes?

He is criticizing members of his own party and others who are celebrating the Trinamool Congress's defeat, stating their celebrations are misplaced.

How does Rahul Gandhi describe the election results in Assam and Bengal?

Gandhi describes the outcome as a 'theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate,' suggesting it is a coordinated effort to dismantle democratic institutions.

What does Rahul Gandhi urge other political parties to do?

He calls for a suspension of petty political disputes and encourages unity to address what he sees as a critical turning point for the nation's democracy.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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