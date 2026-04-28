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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: Lok Bhavan Announces Continuation Of 24x7 Citizen Helpline For Free And Fair Polls

West Bengal Elections: Lok Bhavan Announces Continuation Of 24x7 Citizen Helpline For Free And Fair Polls

West Bengal extends its 24x7 citizen helpline till May 10 to support voters and ensure free, fair, and fear-free Assembly elections as the state heads into the final phase of polling.

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): Lok Bhavan, West Bengal, on Tuesday announced that it had extended the 24x7 citizen helpline till May 10 to ensure free, fair and fear-free elections.
 
As per the release," Lok Bhavan, West Bengal reiterates its commitment to ensuring that every citizen is able to exercise their democratic rights in a free, fair, and fear-free environment. The dedicated 24x7 Citizen Helpline will remain fully operational at least till 10th May 2026 to provide assistance and guidance relating to the ongoing Assembly election process, ensuring uninterrupted support during this crucial period. The dedicated 24x7 Citizen Helpline, which was established to assist voters and address concerns relating to the conduct of the ongoing Assembly election process, has been receiving representations from citizens across the state."
 

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to a fair democratic process by encouraging citizens to use the official helpline for reporting grievances or threats related to their electoral rights.
 


 "The helpline has been functioning as an accessible platform for reporting grievances, seeking guidance, and facilitating timely institutional support. In continuation of this initiative, it is hereby informed that citizens may continue to reach out to the helpline to report any instances where they face difficulty in exercising their rights, encounter obstruction, or perceive any threat to their life or personal liberty in connection with the electoral process. All representations received will continue to be handled with due sensitivity and utmost confidentiality, and earnest efforts will be made for their prompt redressal in coordination with the appropriate authorities. Citizens are once again encouraged to actively participate in the democratic process and to make use of the helpline whenever required," the release read.
 


 The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.
 


 The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead.
 


 The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.
 


 The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)
 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WEst Bengal West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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