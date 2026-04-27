Mamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH

Several videos on the social media are being circulated showing Mamata riding pillion on a bike while campaigning for upcoming second phase election.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, Mamata Banerjee, holds a bike rally ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections. pic.twitter.com/hJYaUKdZgX — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

Banerjee Leads Padyatra

Banerjee also led an extensive padyatra in Bhabanipur, interacting with residents along major stretches including Sukanta Setu–Dhakuria, Golpark–Gariahat Road, and Hazra College–Gopalnagar More. Large crowds gathered as she walked through her constituency, which goes to polls in the upcoming phase.

Confident of victory, Banerjee cited overwhelming public support during recent padyatras and rallies, asserting that the “victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is a matter of time.”

Bhabanipur remains the political epicentre of the 2026 battle, where Banerjee faces BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in a high-stakes contest. With campaigning entering its final 48 hours, security has been tightened, with increased drone surveillance and paramilitary deployment across South Kolkata.

The high-voltage campaign has already seen tensions flare, with recent rallies by both leaders triggering slogan clashes before police intervened.

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EC Announces Tight Security

The Election Commission on Sunday rolled out a stringent security blueprint for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, warning that any attempt to disrupt voting or intimidate voters will invite strict action, an official said.

The Commission has instructed security forces to ensure constituency-wise deployment and intensify area domination exercises, particularly in interior lanes and sensitive pockets, to guarantee fear-free voting.

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The directives were issued during a high-level coordination meeting attended by election officials, senior police officers and central force commanders from three Kolkata-based poll districts. The EC reviewed preparedness across 142 constituencies scheduled to vote on April 29.