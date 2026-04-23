Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lingering uncertainty about safety impacts voter confidence in the region.

Fear and tension gripped Murshidabad district as polling began for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 amid reports of voter intimidation and security lapses in Domkal. Several residents alleged that threats and inadequate police presence created an atmosphere of fear, raising concerns over the conduct of a free and fair electoral process in the state.

Voters Allege Intimidation By TMC Workers

According to voter accounts, intimidation began early in the day, with individuals allegedly being warned against casting their votes. Many claimed they were threatened with assault if they attempted to reach polling booths. A section of voters specifically accused workers linked to the Trinamool Congress of issuing such threats, though these claims remain unverified.

Voters stated that fear of violence prevented many from stepping out to participate in the democratic process, despite initial attempts to vote in the morning hours.

Concerns Over Security Presence

Residents further alleged that security deployment was inadequate during the crucial early hours of polling. Complaints indicated that neither local police nor central forces were visible when tensions first escalated. Some voters claimed that authorities only reached the area after media personnel arrived.

These accounts stand in contrast to assurances by the Election Commission of India, which had emphasized that the elections would be conducted in a “safe, free, peaceful and fair” manner, supported by significant deployment of central forces.

Police Response And Crowd Management

As the situation developed, police and central forces were later deployed in the area. Authorities reportedly used public announcements to encourage voters to return to polling stations, assuring them of safety during and after voting.

Subsequently, voters from areas such as Raipur village began approaching polling booths in queues under police supervision. Despite these measures, apprehensions persisted among residents regarding their safety after casting their votes.

Persistent Uncertainty Among West Bengal Voters

While polling activity resumed under security cover, uncertainty continues to shape voter sentiment in Domkal. Many individuals expressed concern over whether they would be able to return home safely after voting.

The situation highlights ongoing challenges in ensuring voter confidence, particularly in regions with a history of electoral tensions, even as authorities maintain their commitment to a peaceful polling process.