Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026: Ajith, EPS & Kamal Haasan Among Early Voters As Polling Begins

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Ajith, EPS & Kamal Haasan Among Early Voters As Polling Begins

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Celebrities and top leaders lead early voting in Tamil Nadu, urging citizens to join the “democratic celebration” across 234 constituencies.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actors and leaders voted early, setting a tone.
  • Celebrities like Ajith Kumar returned to vote.
  • Senior politicians cast ballots across constituencies.
  • Leaders urged voter participation in democratic celebration.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on a high note Thursday, with actors, senior political leaders, and candidates stepping out early to cast their ballots, setting the tone for what is being seen as a crucial electoral contest. Among the first to vote was actor Ajith Kumar, who arrived at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, dressed in a white suit. Accompanied by his manager Suresh Chandra, the actor drew attention not just for his early presence but also for having returned from Belgium, where he had been engaged in car racing, specifically to participate in the election.

Star Presence Lights Up Polling Booths

Apart from Ajith Kumar, several well-known personalities were seen casting their votes across Chennai. Actor Gautham Ram Karthik exercised his franchise at Stella Maris College, while actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar voted in Mylapore.


Top Leaders Cast Votes Across State

Senior leaders from major parties were also among early voters. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami cast his vote in his home constituency at Siluvampalayam.

BJP candidate from Mylapore Tamilisai Soundararajan also voted in Chennai, where she is contesting against DMK’s D. Velu. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram cast his vote in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, and displayed his inked finger after voting.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan arrived along with his daughter and actor Shruti Haasan to cast his vote. 


ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting: Chennai Gridlock Leaves Voters Struggling To Reach Hometowns

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman cast his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai, reflecting participation across the political spectrum.

Leaders Urge Voters To Participate

After casting her vote, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "This is the democratic celebration. Each and everyone should take part in this democratic celebration. I am very happy, I am a candidate, as well as a voter. With all the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, NDA will win even in Mylapore with the blessings of God and the people, I will raise the voice of women in Assembly..."

P. Chidambaram also commented on voter participation, stating, "I appreciate the enthusiasm shown by young voters this time. I hope they will vote but they should vote for a stable government, for growth and for welfare measures. They can't vote for a fanciful idea, they have to vote for a stable govt, growth and welfare measures that have been delivered by the DMK Govt in the last 5 years."

Voting Across 234 Constituencies

Polling is being conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM across all 234 constituencies in the state, with authorities putting in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth voting. Voters from within Tamil Nadu as well as those returning from other cities and abroad have been turning up to exercise their franchise.

The early turnout by prominent figures is expected to encourage wider participation, as the state witnesses a high-stakes electoral battle that will shape its political future.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

When did voting begin for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Thursday morning. It is being conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM across all 234 constituencies.

Which notable personalities were among the early voters?

Actor Ajith Kumar was among the first to vote, along with other celebrities like Gautham Ram Karthik and Khushbu Sundar. Senior leaders such as Edappadi K. Palaniswami and P. Chidambaram also cast their votes early.

What message did the leaders convey to the voters?

Leaders urged people to participate in the 'democratic celebration'. They encouraged voters, especially the youth, to vote for a stable government focused on growth and welfare measures.

How many constituencies are participating in the Tamil Nadu elections?

Polling is being conducted across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Comprehensive arrangements are in place for smooth voting.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Edappadi Palaniswami Ajith Kumar Tamilisai Soundararajan Tamil Nadu Assembly Election P. Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Assembly Election 2026: Tamil Nadu Sees 17.69% Turnout, Bengal 18.76% In Early Hours Of Voting Till 9 AM
Tamil Nadu Sees 17.69% Turnout, Bengal 18.76% In Early Hours Of Voting Till 9 AM
Election
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: CM Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
Election
Why Tamil Nadu Needs Historic Turnout To Match 2021 Election Numbers?
Why Tamil Nadu Needs Historic Turnout To Match 2021 Election Numbers?
Election
Tamil Nadu Election: Scorching Heat, ‘Feels Like’ 40°C As Voters Brave Humidity On Poll Day
Tamil Nadu Election: Scorching Heat, ‘Feels Like’ 40°C As Voters Brave Humidity On Poll Day
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget