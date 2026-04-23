Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Ajith, EPS & Kamal Haasan Among Early Voters As Polling Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors and leaders voted early, setting a tone.

Celebrities like Ajith Kumar returned to vote.

Senior politicians cast ballots across constituencies.

Leaders urged voter participation in democratic celebration.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on a high note Thursday, with actors, senior political leaders, and candidates stepping out early to cast their ballots, setting the tone for what is being seen as a crucial electoral contest. Among the first to vote was actor Ajith Kumar, who arrived at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, dressed in a white suit. Accompanied by his manager Suresh Chandra, the actor drew attention not just for his early presence but also for having returned from Belgium, where he had been engaged in car racing, specifically to participate in the election.

Star Presence Lights Up Polling Booths

Apart from Ajith Kumar, several well-known personalities were seen casting their votes across Chennai. Actor Gautham Ram Karthik exercised his franchise at Stella Maris College, while actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar voted in Mylapore.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Actor S. Ajith Kumar casts his vote at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/5nmbDQnk1S — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026



Top Leaders Cast Votes Across State

Senior leaders from major parties were also among early voters. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami cast his vote in his home constituency at Siluvampalayam.

BJP candidate from Mylapore Tamilisai Soundararajan also voted in Chennai, where she is contesting against DMK’s D. Velu. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram cast his vote in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, and displayed his inked finger after voting.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan arrived along with his daughter and actor Shruti Haasan to cast his vote.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, arrive at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/Ot1sSQTYWZ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026



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Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman cast his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai, reflecting participation across the political spectrum.

Leaders Urge Voters To Participate

After casting her vote, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "This is the democratic celebration. Each and everyone should take part in this democratic celebration. I am very happy, I am a candidate, as well as a voter. With all the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, NDA will win even in Mylapore with the blessings of God and the people, I will raise the voice of women in Assembly..."

P. Chidambaram also commented on voter participation, stating, "I appreciate the enthusiasm shown by young voters this time. I hope they will vote but they should vote for a stable government, for growth and for welfare measures. They can't vote for a fanciful idea, they have to vote for a stable govt, growth and welfare measures that have been delivered by the DMK Govt in the last 5 years."

Voting Across 234 Constituencies

Polling is being conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM across all 234 constituencies in the state, with authorities putting in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth voting. Voters from within Tamil Nadu as well as those returning from other cities and abroad have been turning up to exercise their franchise.

The early turnout by prominent figures is expected to encourage wider participation, as the state witnesses a high-stakes electoral battle that will shape its political future.