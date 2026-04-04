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Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from Berhampore, faced protests during his campaign for the upcoming West Bengal elections. He has alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers and supporters during his campaigning in Berhampore.

The incident took place in Ward No. 19 of the Berhampore Municipality, where tensions escalated rapidly, leading to sloganeering, scuffles, and police intervention.



It is alleged that the protest was led by the local Trinamool councillor. Sloganeering and scuffles broke out between the two sides, with the protesters clashing with the police.

Scuffle Breaks Out During Chowdhury's Poll Campaigning

The clash broke out on Saturday when Chowdhury went to Ward No. 19 for his election campaign. Trinamool Congress workers, allegedly led by local councillor Biswadev Karmakar, had already gathered there as part of their party programme.

As the Congress candidate reached the spot, protesters began raising “Go Back” slogans and surrounded his convoy. The situation soon turned volatile, with pushing and shoving reported between the two sides.

Security personnel, including central forces, intervened and escorted Chowdhury away from the area through an alternate route, after which he resumed campaigning.





#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress candidate from the Berhampore Assembly constituency, alleges he was attacked by TMC workers and supporters during the election Campaign today



(Visuals source: Office of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) pic.twitter.com/aLSddSJ3ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026

The incident triggered sharp political reactions from both sides.

Congress leader Ashutosh Chattopadhyay alleged that the Trinamool Congress was resorting to “unfair means” out of fear of defeat.

“Adhir Chowdhury will win Berhampore by a huge margin. Trinamool is scared and trying to create obstacles. What is the Election Commission doing? No action is being taken, and outsiders are being brought in to create chaos,” he said.



"The people are not with Trinamool. Not only there, wherever Congress is active, be it Berhampore, Rashbehari, there is a complete attempt to create obstacles. We are just saying, what is the Election Commission doing? What is the role of the Election Commission at this moment? Has anyone been arrested? Not only are Trinamool's goons roaming around, but they are also bringing people from outside all over Berhampore. The people of Bengal are watching," he added.

Trinamool Hits Back After Congress's Allegations

Responding to the allegations, a local Trinamool leader accused the Congress of bringing in “outsiders” and attempting to intimidate residents.

"Today, we suddenly see that the Congress candidate is holding a rally in this area with goons from outside. Everyone can hold an election rally. The way he showed the fear of the gun with the central force that is with him, that is something... He thinks that his lost ground in Berhampore, the terrorized ground, the common people have said 'Go Back' to Adhir Chowdhury. We liked this very much," he said.



The confrontation turned the area into a virtual battleground, with sloganeering and counter-slogans from both camps intensifying the situation.

The incident highlights the rising political tensions in Berhampore as campaigning picks up pace ahead of the elections.



The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.



