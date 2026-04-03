No Ticket For Annamalai: BJP’s ‘Singham’ Sits Out Of Tamil Nadu Poll Battle

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When the BJP mounted an aggressive push into Tamil Nadu politics, particularly during the last Assembly elections, K Annamalai—a former IPS officer known for his combative style and dubbed ‘Singham’—was at the forefront. The 2026 elections, however, present a different picture.

The BJP on April 3 released its list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but Annamalai, a former state unit president, was not included. Senior leaders such as Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), and Union Minister L Murugan (Avinashi) have been fielded.

Annamalai Opts Out, Backs Party Campaign

Annamalai is not contesting the April 23 elections and has maintained that the decision was his own. Speaking in Coimbatore last month, he said, “I have requested the party leadership not to identify any seat for me as I have decided against contesting this time. My role is to strengthen the hands of our Karyakartas.”

After the candidate list was announced, he congratulated those fielded, stating on X: “They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl, India has moved forward with strength, scale, and purpose.”

He added that he would campaign actively: “I as a Karyakarta [party worker] will stand shoulder to shoulder & campaign for all our winning BJP & other NDA candidates, with the aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Leadership Change And Alliance Dynamics

Last year, Nainar Naginthiran replaced Annamalai as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, being the sole candidate to file nomination for the post.

Reports in local media indicated that while AIADMK, which leads the NDA alliance in the state, offered Annamalai the Palladam seat, he preferred Singanallur or Koundampalayam, constituencies in the Coimbatore parliamentary segment he had contested in 2024.

Seat-sharing within the NDA has AIADMK contesting 169 of the 234 seats, BJP 27, PMK 18, AMMK 11, Tamil Maanila Congress 5, and IJK and Puratchi Bharatham one seat each.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4 alongside three other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

A Mixed Electoral Track Record

Annamalai, who resigned from the Indian Police Service and joined the BJP in 2020, quickly became a prominent face of the party’s southern outreach, often appearing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rallies.

However, electoral results have been modest. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP, contesting 20 seats in alliance with the AIADMK, won four with a vote share of 2.6%. In comparison, in 2016 the party contested 188 seats independently, won none, and secured a 2.84% vote share.

Several leaders, including L Murugan, H Raja, Khushboo Sundar, and Annamalai himself, lost their contests in 2021.

Setbacks And Strategic Shifts

Despite increasing the party’s visibility in a state dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections proved a setback, with both the BJP-led NDA and AIADMK-led alliance failing to win a single parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu.

In April 2025, Annamalai stepped down as state BJP chief to facilitate the AIADMK’s return to the NDA fold. The AIADMK had exited the alliance in 2024, blaming him for remarks against Dravidian stalwarts.

Though initially opposed to the alliance, Annamalai later committed to working for it.

Role Reduction And Resignation From Poll Duties

He was later appointed BJP’s election in-charge for six Assembly constituencies but resigned in February. While he cited his father’s ill health, sources had indicated dissatisfaction over being limited to six of the 234 seats.

At the time, he said, “I won’t be able to travel much…that’s why you will see me often in Coimbatore,” referring to his need to stay near his family.

What Next For Annamalai?

There have been indications that senior BJP leaders may assign him a national role. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions said the party would utilise Annamalai’s organisational skills.

He was also a crowd-puller for the BJP during the Mumbai municipal elections in January.

Contest Landscape In Tamil Nadu

The main contest in the state is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the NDA led by AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also expected to influence the race, potentially turning it into a three-way contest.