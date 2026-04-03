First Iran Oil Cargo To India In 7 Years Diverts To China Mid-Voyage Amid Payment Concerns

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A US-sanctioned tanker carrying Iranian crude oil has altered its course mid-voyage, shifting its declared destination from India to China, casting uncertainty over what would have been New Delhi’s first such import from Tehran in nearly seven years.

The Aframax tanker Ping Shun, built in 2002 and sanctioned by the United States in 2025, is now signalling Dongying in China instead of Vadinar in Gujarat, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler. The vessel had indicated Vadinar as its destination earlier this week.

Destination Change Raises Questions Over India-Bound Cargo

While the ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) currently points to China, there is no confirmation that this will be its final destination. AIS signals, commonly used to track commercial vessels, can change at any point during transit.

“An Iranian crude vessel ‘Ping Shun’ that had been en route to Vadinar, India, over the past three days has dropped India as its declared destination near arrival and is now signalling China,” said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, reported PTI.

Had the shipment reached India, it would have marked the first purchase of Iranian crude by Indian refiners since 2019, when imports were halted following US sanctions.

Payment Terms Seen Behind Sudden Shift

Analysts suggest the rerouting may be linked to evolving payment conditions. According to Ritolia, sellers appear to be tightening terms, moving away from earlier credit windows of 30–60 days towards upfront or near-term payments.

The identities of the buyer and seller involved in the cargo remain unclear.

Vadinar, the originally indicated destination, hosts a 20-million-tonne-per-year refinery operated by Nayara Energy, which is backed by Russian oil major Rosneft.

Trade Sensitivities Highlighted Amid Sanctions Landscape

Ritolia noted that such mid-voyage destination changes are not unusual in the Iranian crude trade, but they underscore how sensitive these transactions have become to financial arrangements and counterparty risks.

“If the payment issues are resolved, the cargo could still make its way to an Indian refinery,” he said, adding that commercial terms are increasingly shaping trade flows alongside logistical considerations.

India’s oil ministry has maintained that any decision to resume Iranian crude imports will depend on techno-commercial feasibility.