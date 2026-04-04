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HomeNewsWorldIran Claims Downing US A-10 Fighter Jet Near Hormuz; F-15 Hit, 2 Pilots Rescued, 1 Missing

Iran Claims Downing US A-10 Fighter Jet Near Hormuz; F-15 Hit, 2 Pilots Rescued, 1 Missing

Iran says it shot down a US A-10 and F-15 and struck Black Hawk helicopters amid escalating tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Iranian forces have claimed responsibility for downing another US aircraft, an A-10 fighter jet, near the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian military officials, the aircraft was hit and later crashed after reaching Kuwaiti airspace, where the pilot safely ejected. NBC News reported that the pilot survived, while the aircraft went down in Kuwait.

Iran Claims Downing US Jets, Helicopters

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that Iranian air defences had also destroyed a US F-15 jet. 

As per several Military websites, the A-10C Thunderbolt II is specifically designed for close air support, known for its manoeuvrability at low speeds and altitudes, precision targeting, and ability to operate in challenging conditions while remaining over combat zones for extended periods.

Iran also reportedly struck two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters involved in search and rescue operations. While the attack caused minor injuries to US personnel, all service members are said to be safe. 

In total, Iran claims to have brought down two US aircraft, the F-15 and the A-10, and hit two helicopters within a single day, less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump said Iran had been “completely decimated”.

‘We Are In War’: Trump

In his first remarks following the incident, Trump described the situation as “a war” but maintained that escalating hostilities would not affect ongoing US, Iran negotiations. “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in a war,” he told NBC News, declining to provide details on rescue operations while criticising media coverage of the mission.

Since the conflict began on 28 February, the US has lost three F-15 fighter jets in what it described as a friendly fire incident over Kuwait. 

A US refuelling aircraft also crashed in Iraq last month, killing all six crew members. Iran has additionally claimed to have shot down dozens of US drones.

One Pilot Rescued After US F-15 Went Down 

Meanwhile, one of the two crew members of a downed US F-15E was rescued by American military helicopters, according to US officials speaking to CBS News. The search continues for the second crew member, a weapons systems officer.

During the rescue mission, the helicopter carrying the recovered pilot came under small arms fire, injuring some personnel on board. The aircraft landed safely, and all injured service members are receiving medical treatment before being transferred for further care.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict President Donald Trump Israel Iran War Iran War US Iran War Strait Of Homruz
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