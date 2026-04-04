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HomeNewsWorldBab el-Mandeb Strait To Close Next? Iran Parliament Speaker Signals Blockade Expansion Beyond Hormuz

Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Close Next? Iran Parliament Speaker Signals Blockade Expansion Beyond Hormuz

US-Iran War: Iran hinted at potentially disrupting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid the Hormuz blockade, questioning global reliance on it for key commodities.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
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Amid its ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has hinted at widening its maritime pressure by potentially targeting another critical global chokepoint—the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The signal came from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who suggested that Tehran is evaluating further strategic moves to increase pressure on its adversaries.

Global Trade Routes Under Spotlight After Hormuz Blockade

In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf raised questions about the world’s dependence on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

“What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?” he asked, pointing to the vulnerability of global supply chains. 

He further questioned which countries and companies rely most heavily on the route, indicating that Iran may be assessing where it can exert maximum economic leverage.

Hormuz Blockade's Big Impact On Shipping

The remarks come as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to strain global shipping and energy markets. Any move to target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would significantly escalate the situation, potentially affecting trade flows between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Together, the two waterways handle a substantial portion of global energy and commodity shipments, making them critical to international trade stability.

Military Escalation: ‘Wave 93’ Strikes

The maritime posturing coincides with a fresh military escalation. Iranian and allied forces have launched “Wave 93” under Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli-linked military sites, according to state media reports.

The offensive, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly struck locations across Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna and Krayot.

Iran Says Missiles And Drones Deployed

According to Iranian sources, the operation involved a mix of long-range and guided missiles, including both solid and liquid fuel systems, along with suicide drones.

The IRGC described the strikes as “precise” and said the campaign would continue “uninterruptedly,” signalling sustained military pressure.

Iran has framed the escalation as a response to earlier attacks, which it claims targeted its energy infrastructure and civilian areas. Tehran also alleges heavy civilian casualties in prior strikes, including children.

State media reports claim the latest operations have inflicted “heavy losses” on US and Israeli forces, though these assertions remain independently unverified.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could Iran target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

Iran has hinted at potentially targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global chokepoint. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf raised questions about the world's reliance on this waterway.

What is the significance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a key maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. It plays a vital role in global trade, with significant shipments of oil, LNG, and other commodities transiting through it.

What is

Wave 93, under Operation True Promise 4, involves Iranian and allied forces launching strikes on Israeli-linked military sites. This escalation is framed by Iran as a response to previous attacks.

What types of weapons did Iran use in its recent strikes?

According to Iranian sources, the operation involved long-range and guided missiles, utilizing both solid and liquid fuel systems, along with suicide drones.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf Iran War Bab El-Mandeb Strait
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