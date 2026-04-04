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Amid its ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has hinted at widening its maritime pressure by potentially targeting another critical global chokepoint—the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The signal came from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who suggested that Tehran is evaluating further strategic moves to increase pressure on its adversaries.

Global Trade Routes Under Spotlight After Hormuz Blockade

In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf raised questions about the world’s dependence on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

“What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?” he asked, pointing to the vulnerability of global supply chains.

He further questioned which countries and companies rely most heavily on the route, indicating that Iran may be assessing where it can exert maximum economic leverage.

What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?



Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait? 🤔 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026

Hormuz Blockade's Big Impact On Shipping

The remarks come as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to strain global shipping and energy markets. Any move to target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would significantly escalate the situation, potentially affecting trade flows between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Together, the two waterways handle a substantial portion of global energy and commodity shipments, making them critical to international trade stability.

Military Escalation: ‘Wave 93’ Strikes

The maritime posturing coincides with a fresh military escalation. Iranian and allied forces have launched “Wave 93” under Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli-linked military sites, according to state media reports.

The offensive, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly struck locations across Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna and Krayot.

Iran Says Missiles And Drones Deployed

According to Iranian sources, the operation involved a mix of long-range and guided missiles, including both solid and liquid fuel systems, along with suicide drones.

The IRGC described the strikes as “precise” and said the campaign would continue “uninterruptedly,” signalling sustained military pressure.

Iran has framed the escalation as a response to earlier attacks, which it claims targeted its energy infrastructure and civilian areas. Tehran also alleges heavy civilian casualties in prior strikes, including children.

State media reports claim the latest operations have inflicted “heavy losses” on US and Israeli forces, though these assertions remain independently unverified.