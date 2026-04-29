Bengal Elections: BJP Camp Office Vandalised On Voting Eve; Workers Blame TMC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP camp office vandalized in Santipur before voting.

BJP agent allegedly attacked en route to Chapra polling booth.

Police warn Mamata Banerjee's brother over assembly limits.

Tensions escalated in West Bengal’s Santipur even before polling began for the second phase of the Assembly elections, after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp office was allegedly vandalised in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 16, where the camp office had been set up within 100 metres of a polling booth. When BJP agents and workers arrived in the morning, they found the structure completely damaged, with chairs, tables and other materials broken.

BJP Alleges Vandalism by TMC-Linked Miscreants

Local BJP workers alleged that the attack took place at dawn and accused Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed individuals of carrying out the vandalism.

“Police had come, and we have informed our higher authorities. Complaints have been lodged at the appropriate level. When the vandalism took place, they were raising ‘Jai Bangla’ slogans,” a BJP worker said.

Police personnel have since reached the spot and begun recording statements from party workers. BJP leaders have squarely blamed the ruling TMC for the incident, intensifying the political slugfest ahead of voting.

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Fresh Allegations of Violence in Chapra

Similar accusations emerged from Nadia’s Chapra, where a BJP polling agent was allegedly attacked while on his way to a booth. The injured worker, identified as Mosaraf Mir, was admitted to Chapra hospital.

According to BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar, the incident took place around 6 am near Booth No. 53, where TMC supporters allegedly assaulted the agent, leaving him with a head injury. A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station.

The TMC, however, has denied the allegations of assault.

ALSO READ | Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

Police Warning in High-Profile Bhabanipur Seat

Meanwhile, in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency, police issued a warning to Kartik Banerjee, brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over gathering beyond the permitted limit.

Officials cautioned against assemblies of more than four people in the area. Responding to the warning, Kartik Banerjee remarked that they were merely engaging in casual conversation and questioned the need for police intervention.