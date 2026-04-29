Fresh allegations of intimidation have surfaced from the Canning Purba constituency, raising concerns over law and order ahead of the second phase of elections.
Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’
West Bengal Elections 2026: Tensions have escalated in West Bengal’s Canning Purba constituency ahead of Phase 2 polling, with a BJP worker alleging threats at his home by individuals linked to the TMC.
- BJP worker claims intimidation by TMC-backed group in Canning Purba.
- Alleged threats occurred at a voter's home on polling eve.
- Police intervened, assuring the worker of protection and security.
- Complaint lodged with Election Commission regarding voter intimidation tactics.
West Bengal Elections 2026: Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, fresh allegations of intimidation have surfaced from the Canning Purba constituency, raising concerns over law and order in the run-up to polling.
The complaint comes despite the first phase of voting being largely peaceful, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praising the Election Commission for its conduct. However, the situation appears to have shifted as reports of unrest and disturbances begin to emerge ahead of the next round.
BJP Alleges Threats by TMC-Backed Group
According to the BJP, a party worker in Kalikatala village under the Jibantala police station limits was allegedly threatened at his residence on the eve of polling. The incident reportedly took place at Booth No. 208 in the area, reported ABP Ananda.
ALSO READ | West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown
The worker, identified as Biplab Manna from Uttar Bagan Para, was allegedly warned by a group of 10 to 12 individuals said to be associated with the Trinamool Congress. The BJP claimed that the group, allegedly led by Nur Islam and Mujibur Sheikh, visited his home and instructed him and his family not to step out to vote.
The party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, accusing TMC-backed miscreants of attempting to influence voters through intimidation.
ALSO READ | West Bengal Polls: Calcutta HC Hears Plea Against 'Singham'; Here’s What Court Said
Police Reach Spot, Assure Security
Following the complaint, personnel from the Baruipur district police reached the BJP worker’s residence around 12:36 am. Officials assured the family that there was no need to panic and that adequate protection would be provided.
Police also shared contact numbers with the family and indicated plans to escort the worker to the polling booth to prevent any untoward incident during voting.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What fresh allegations have surfaced in the Canning Purba constituency?
What specific incident did the BJP allege occurred in Kalikatala village?
The BJP alleged that a party worker in Kalikatala village was threatened at his residence by a group of individuals said to be associated with the Trinamool Congress.
What action did the police take following the BJP's complaint?
Police personnel reached the BJP worker's residence, assured the family, and indicated plans to escort the worker to the polling booth for their safety.
Who did the BJP accuse of being involved in the alleged intimidation?
The BJP accused TMC-backed miscreants, allegedly led by Nur Islam and Mujibur Sheikh, of attempting to influence voters through intimidation.