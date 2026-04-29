BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers: ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP worker claims intimidation by TMC-backed group in Canning Purba.

Alleged threats occurred at a voter's home on polling eve.

Police intervened, assuring the worker of protection and security.

Complaint lodged with Election Commission regarding voter intimidation tactics.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, fresh allegations of intimidation have surfaced from the Canning Purba constituency, raising concerns over law and order in the run-up to polling.

The complaint comes despite the first phase of voting being largely peaceful, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praising the Election Commission for its conduct. However, the situation appears to have shifted as reports of unrest and disturbances begin to emerge ahead of the next round.

BJP Alleges Threats by TMC-Backed Group

According to the BJP, a party worker in Kalikatala village under the Jibantala police station limits was allegedly threatened at his residence on the eve of polling. The incident reportedly took place at Booth No. 208 in the area, reported ABP Ananda.

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The worker, identified as Biplab Manna from Uttar Bagan Para, was allegedly warned by a group of 10 to 12 individuals said to be associated with the Trinamool Congress. The BJP claimed that the group, allegedly led by Nur Islam and Mujibur Sheikh, visited his home and instructed him and his family not to step out to vote.

The party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, accusing TMC-backed miscreants of attempting to influence voters through intimidation.

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Police Reach Spot, Assure Security

Following the complaint, personnel from the Baruipur district police reached the BJP worker’s residence around 12:36 am. Officials assured the family that there was no need to panic and that adequate protection would be provided.

Police also shared contact numbers with the family and indicated plans to escort the worker to the polling booth to prevent any untoward incident during voting.