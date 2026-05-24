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Falta Repoll Result: BJP Surges Ahead In Major Blow To TMC Stronghold
BJP surged ahead in the Falta repoll, dealing a major setback to the TMC in a constituency once seen as its organisational stronghold.
The BJP is heading towards a commanding victory in the Falta Assembly constituency, with the party establishing a lead of more than 76,000 votes after the completion of the 16th round of counting.
According to the latest figures, the BJP has secured 1,11,270 votes and remains firmly in the top spot. CPI(M) is in second place with 34,873 votes, followed by Congress at 9,284 votes. TMC has slipped to fourth position with just 5,319 votes.
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