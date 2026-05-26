Christian Preacher Arrested For Religious Conversion In UP Using Govt Job, Marriage Promises

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HomeCities'Get Govt Job, Marry Beautiful Woman': Christian Preacher Arrested For Religious Conversions In UP

'Get Govt Job, Marry Beautiful Woman': Christian Preacher Arrested For Religious Conversions In UP

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a Christian preacher in Pilibhit district following allegations of unlawful religious conversion activities in a village.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preacher arrested in UP for alleged religious conversion attempts.
  • Accused reportedly lured villagers with jobs and marriage prospects.
  • Action follows complaint by RSS worker against the preacher.
  • Case registered under UP anti-conversion law; investigation ongoing.

A Christian preacher was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on charges of allegedly carrying out religious conversion activities in a village, police said on Monday.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the accused allegedly attempted to lure people by promising government jobs and marriage to “beautiful girls” if they converted.

Police said the alleged conversion activities were taking place in Jograjpur village.

Complaint Filed By RSS Worker

Officials said the action was initiated after a written complaint was submitted by a local RSS worker, identified as Gaurav Gupta, who also owns an electrical shop in the village. 

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said the accused, identified as Anokhe Singh, is a resident of Moradabad district and was arrested on Monday.

Gupta alleged that the Singh had come to his shop on Sunday afternoon with pamphlets which had Bible verses written on them. He offered to solve problms relared to domestic discord, disease, and marital issues.

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"He assured me of a govt job and marriage to a beautiful woman if I adopted Christianity. When I rejected his offer, he abused me and threatened me with dire Consequences," Times of India quoted the RSS worker as saying.

A case was registered against him late Sunday evening at Sehramau North police station.

Case Registered Under UP Anti-Conversion Law

Police said the FIR includes charges under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Officials added that investigators are also examining the preacher’s funding sources and attempting to gather more information about the alleged network involved.

Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Indore Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Suspected Affair

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a Christian preacher arrested in Pilibhit district?

The preacher was arrested on charges of allegedly carrying out religious conversion activities in Jograjpur village. He is accused of luring people with promises of government jobs and marriage.

Who filed the complaint against the preacher?

The action was initiated after a written complaint was submitted by a local RSS worker named Gaurav Gupta. He alleged the preacher offered him benefits for conversion.

What laws are being applied in the case against the preacher?

The FIR includes charges under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

What is being investigated regarding the preacher's activities?

Investigators are examining the preacher's funding sources and attempting to gather more information about any alleged network involved in the conversion activities.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh UP News UP Police
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