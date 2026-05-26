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HomeNewsWorldUS Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

United States Central Command said the strikes in southern Iran were aimed at protecting US troops amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations and diplomatic efforts involving Iran.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 May 2026 06:33 AM (IST)

The United States military on Monday said it conducted “self-defence” strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launch sites and boats allegedly attempting to place mines, amid continuing diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

According to the United States Central Command, the strikes were carried out to protect American personnel from threats posed by Iranian forces.

“The strikes were done ‘to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,’” Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

He added that the US military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

ALSO READ: ‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

US Says It Is Exercising ‘Restraint’

Hawkins said that the US continued to exercise restraint despite the military action. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he said.

The latest strikes come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and continuing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

Trump Says Negotiations ‘Proceeding Nicely’

The strikes came even as US President Donald Trump indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran was moving forward positively.

In a post on social media, Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely,” although no further details were immediately available regarding the status of the talks.

Officials have not yet disclosed specific information about the alleged Iranian threats that prompted the military action or how the strikes could affect the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and continuing international efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

ALSO READ: Iran-Linked Operative Accused Of Plotting To Kill Ivanka Trump: Report

Trump Pushes Wider Abraham Accords Expansion

Earlier, Trump said that any agreement aimed at ending the Iran conflict should include a requirement for several additional countries to join the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered framework established during his first presidential term to normalise relations with Israel.

The proposal emerged as the developing Iran deal faced criticism from Republican leaders and conservatives advocating a tougher stance on Tehran.

Trump said countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan should “immediately” sign on to the Abraham Accords.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the first countries to join the accords in 2020.

The proposal could potentially introduce additional diplomatic complexities into negotiations involving Iran and regional powers, particularly amid ongoing discussions surrounding ceasefire arrangements, security guarantees and broader regional stability.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Abraham Accords Demand Puts Pakistan’s Peacebroker Role Under Pressure

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 06:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Iran War US Iran War Us Iran Deal
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