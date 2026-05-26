US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

The United States military on Monday said it conducted “self-defence” strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launch sites and boats allegedly attempting to place mines, amid continuing diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

According to the United States Central Command, the strikes were carried out to protect American personnel from threats posed by Iranian forces.

“The strikes were done ‘to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,’” Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

He added that the US military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

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US Says It Is Exercising ‘Restraint’

Hawkins said that the US continued to exercise restraint despite the military action. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he said.

The latest strikes come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and continuing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

Trump Says Negotiations ‘Proceeding Nicely’

The strikes came even as US President Donald Trump indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran was moving forward positively.

In a post on social media, Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely,” although no further details were immediately available regarding the status of the talks.

Officials have not yet disclosed specific information about the alleged Iranian threats that prompted the military action or how the strikes could affect the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and continuing international efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

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Trump Pushes Wider Abraham Accords Expansion

Earlier, Trump said that any agreement aimed at ending the Iran conflict should include a requirement for several additional countries to join the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered framework established during his first presidential term to normalise relations with Israel.

The proposal emerged as the developing Iran deal faced criticism from Republican leaders and conservatives advocating a tougher stance on Tehran.

Trump said countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan should “immediately” sign on to the Abraham Accords.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the first countries to join the accords in 2020.

The proposal could potentially introduce additional diplomatic complexities into negotiations involving Iran and regional powers, particularly amid ongoing discussions surrounding ceasefire arrangements, security guarantees and broader regional stability.

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