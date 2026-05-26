CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 2; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg

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HomeBusinessCNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike

CNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike

CNG prices were revised upward across several Indian cities, adding to inflation concerns amid rising petrol and diesel costs. Check city-wise revised prices of CNG.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CNG prices rose again, fourth hike in eleven days.
  • Delhi's CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kilogram.
  • Fuel price hikes impact household and transportation budgets.
  • Petrol and diesel also saw significant price increases.

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were increased once again across several cities on Tuesday, marking the fourth hike in 11 days and adding to the growing fuel burden on consumers amid rising petrol and diesel prices.

In Delhi, the price of CNG was raised by Rs 2 per kilogram. The fuel, which was being sold at Rs 81.09 per kg on Sunday, will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg.

The latest increase comes amid rising petrol and diesel prices, further impacting household budgets and transportation costs.

City-Wise CNG Prices On May 26

The revised CNG prices in major cities are as follows:

  • Delhi- Rs 83.09/kg
  • Noida- Rs 91.70/kg
  • Gurugram- Rs 84.12/kg
  • Ghaziabad-  Rs 102.90/kg
  • Faridabad- Rs 90.30/kg
  • Mumbai- Rs 81.00/kg
  • Kolkata- Rs 93.50/kg
  • Chennai- Rs 91.50/kg
  • Bengaluru- Rs 90.00/kg
  • Hyderabad- Rs 97.00/kg
  • Ahmedabad- Rs 82.25/kg
  • Pune- Rs 92.50/kg
  • Sonipat- Rs 86.60/kg
  • Karnal- Rs 85.43/kg
  • Lucknow- Rs 95.75/kg
  • Agra- Rs 95.75/kg
  • Meerut- Rs 86.05/kg
  • Patna- Rs 87.90/kg
  • Indore- Rs 93.55/kg
  • Jaipur- Rs 90.91/kg
  • Surat- Rs 82.95/kg

The continued increase in CNG prices is expected to affect transportation expenses, particularly for public transport operators, cab services and commercial vehicle owners who rely heavily on natural gas fuel.

ALSO READ: Crude Prices Fall Nearly 15% From Peak As Iran Tension Fears Cool

Petrol, Diesel Prices Also Witness Sharp Rise

The latest CNG hike comes a day after petrol and diesel prices were raised again across the country.

Petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

The latest revision pushed cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices climbed from Rs 99.51 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel rose from Rs 92.49 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Fuel prices have now reached their highest levels since May 2022, after remaining largely unchanged for more than two years except for a Rs 2-per-litre cut announced in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Hike, Gold Imports, And Fertiliser Costs: Sitharaman Breaks Down India’s Challenges

Iran Conflict, Hormuz Tensions Impact Fuel Costs

Global crude oil prices had surged sharply following the escalation of the US-Israel conflict with Iran and disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

Brent crude prices had risen by more than 50 per cent since late February amid fears of supply disruptions.

However, global oil prices witnessed a sharp decline recently after reports suggested that the United States and Iran had agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of easing tensions and restoring normal shipping movement.

Industry sources said state-run oil marketing companies had delayed passing on higher input costs for weeks, with the government attempting to shield consumers from immediate inflationary pressure.

ALSO READ: What The Hormuz Crisis Could Mean For India’s Farmers, Fertilisers, And Food Prices

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest CNG price in Delhi?

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi is now Rs 83.09 per kg. This marks a Rs 2 per kilogram increase.

How many times have CNG prices been increased recently?

CNG prices have been increased four times in the last 11 days. This is the latest in a series of hikes.

What is the impact of rising CNG prices?

Rising CNG prices are expected to affect transportation costs, especially for public transport, cab services, and commercial vehicle owners.

When were petrol and diesel prices last increased?

Petrol and diesel prices were also raised the day before the latest CNG price hike. They increased by Rs 2.61 per litre for petrol and Rs 2.71 for diesel.

Published at : 26 May 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Price Hike CNG
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