Bengal elections: BJP Alleges Attack On Workers In Baranagar, TMC Rejects Charges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP workers allege attack after meeting, protest police station.

BJP accuses TMC councillor's husband, demands arrests.

TMC dismisses claims, cites BJP's internal conflict.

TMC candidate blames BJP infighting for violence.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh tensions gripped Baranagar ahead of the elections after the BJP alleged that its workers and supporters were attacked following a party meeting, triggering protests outside a local police station.

The situation escalated as BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh, along with party workers, staged a demonstration by surrounding the police station, demanding action over the alleged assault.

BJP Alleges Targeted Attack, Names TMC Links

According to the BJP, individuals linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the incident. The party specifically accused Ajay Gupta, husband of Ward No. 7 TMC councillor Nilu Gupta, of involvement in the attack, according to ABP Ananda.

Protesting the incident, BJP workers gathered outside the police station late at night, with Ghosh leading the demonstration. The party further claimed that TMC supporters launched another attack during the protest as well.

Speaking on the issue, Sajal Ghosh alleged that individuals he described as “criminals”, including Ajay Gupta and Prem Gupta, had previously been seen carrying firearms during Ram Navami. He claimed that the group was present near the meeting venue and attacked BJP workers without provocation.

Ghosh asserted that protests would continue until those accused were arrested, alleging that similar incidents had taken place in the past.

TMC Dismisses Allegations, Calls It BJP’s Internal Issue

The Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations outright, maintaining that the incident was not politically motivated.

TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee claimed that BJP workers were involved in infighting, which led to the violence. She said she was away at a shoot at the time but alleged that BJP members clashed among themselves outside the police station, leaving some injured.

Banerjee dismissed the BJP’s claims as an attempt to politicise a local issue, adding that there was no evidence, including CCTV footage, to support the allegations. She also said that the individuals named by the BJP were not present in the area at the time.

She further accused the BJP of trying to create fear and unrest ahead of the elections, asserting that such tactics would not influence the outcome.