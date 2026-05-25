Delhi Braces For Another Week Of Intense Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi faces renewed heatwave; yellow alert issued for three days.

Temperatures expected to remain high, reaching 44°C with strong winds.

Severe heatwave conditions predicted for isolated pockets until May 27.

Nationwide heatwave to persist across North and Central India.

Delhi is likely to endure another spell of scorching weather this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital for the next three days amid continuing heatwave conditions.

The weather department has forecast strong surface winds along with heatwave-like conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The prolonged heat spell comes after the city recorded another sweltering day on Sunday, with temperatures remaining well above seasonal averages across several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Temperatures Stay Well Above Normal

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than normal.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi and NCR reported even higher temperatures. Ridge and Ayanagar emerged as the hottest locations, recording maximum temperatures of 44.6 degrees Celsius each.

Lodhi Road recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Palam logged 43.7 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, registered 43.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels fluctuated between 37 per cent and 18 per cent during the day.

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Severe Heatwave Conditions Likely Till May 28

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely over isolated parts of Delhi between May 24 and May 28. Severe heatwave conditions are expected in some pockets from May 25 to May 27.

In its latest warning, the weather department said, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during May 24-28, with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during May 25-27.”

The forecast suggests that residents should brace for little immediate relief, as temperatures across north and central India are expected to remain exceptionally high through the week.

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North India Continues to Sizzle

The IMD said heatwave and severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over central and northwest India during the next seven days. Eastern and adjoining peninsular regions are also expected to witness intense heat over the next five days.

A gradual dip in temperatures is expected only after May 29, according to the department.

The weather office also warned of continuing heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh till May 28. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh till May 26.

A red alert has been issued for eastern Uttar Pradesh for May 24, 25 and 26, followed by an orange alert for the next two days. Western Uttar Pradesh remains under an orange alert from May 24 to May 28.

The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions across Rajasthan, with severe heatwave conditions expected in parts of western Rajasthan.