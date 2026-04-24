‘Sorry For The Delay’: Amit Shah’s Insta Response Wins Internet During WB Campaign

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HomeElection‘Sorry For The Delay’: Amit Shah’s Insta Response Wins Internet During Bengal Campaign

‘Sorry For The Delay’: Amit Shah’s Insta Response Wins Internet During Bengal Campaign

Amit Shah’s Instagram reply to a supporter waiting in the heat for his Madhyamgram roadshow went viral. He apologised for the delay and arrived shortly after, later addressing a large crowd.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah’s sunset post criticized TMC’s corruption, lawlessness.
  • A user requested prompt arrival for a Madhyamgram roadshow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been camping in West Bengal to spearhead the BJP’s election campaign, grabbed attention on Thursday with an unusual social media interaction that quickly went viral.

Instagram Exchange Goes Viral

Shah had shared a video of a sunset on Instagram, taking a swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the “sun has set” on its alleged corruption and lawlessness. Responding to the post, a user urged him to arrive quickly for a roadshow in Madhyamgram, noting that supporters were waiting in the intense heat.

“Please come soon, Amit ji… we have been waiting in the heat for a long time,” the user wrote.


‘Sorry For The Delay’: Amit Shah’s Insta Response Wins Internet During Bengal Campaign

Shah replied from his official account, apologising for the delay and saying he would reach the venue in 10 minutes. "Advocate Tanushree, sorry for the delay. I'll be there in 10 minutes." The brief exchange quickly gained traction online.

Roadshow In Madhyamgram

Later, Shah held a roadshow in Madhyamgram in support of BJP candidate Anindya Raju Banerjee, who is contesting against TMC MLA Rathin Ghosh.

Sharing visuals from the event on X, Shah said that people in the constituency have not forgotten the alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, adding that the large turnout at the roadshow reflected growing public sentiment against the ruling party.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual social media interaction did Amit Shah have that went viral?

Amit Shah shared a sunset video on Instagram, criticizing the TMC. A user commented about waiting in the heat for his roadshow, and he replied, apologizing for the delay and promising to arrive soon.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections WEst Bengal AMIT SHAH Elections 2026 Amit Shah Reply To Instagram Amit Shah Apologises Amit Shah On Instagram
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