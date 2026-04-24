‘Sorry For The Delay’: Amit Shah’s Insta Response Wins Internet During WB Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah’s sunset post criticized TMC’s corruption, lawlessness.

A user requested prompt arrival for a Madhyamgram roadshow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been camping in West Bengal to spearhead the BJP’s election campaign, grabbed attention on Thursday with an unusual social media interaction that quickly went viral.

Instagram Exchange Goes Viral

Shah had shared a video of a sunset on Instagram, taking a swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the “sun has set” on its alleged corruption and lawlessness. Responding to the post, a user urged him to arrive quickly for a roadshow in Madhyamgram, noting that supporters were waiting in the intense heat.

“Please come soon, Amit ji… we have been waiting in the heat for a long time,” the user wrote.





Shah replied from his official account, apologising for the delay and saying he would reach the venue in 10 minutes. "Advocate Tanushree, sorry for the delay. I'll be there in 10 minutes." The brief exchange quickly gained traction online.

Roadshow In Madhyamgram

Later, Shah held a roadshow in Madhyamgram in support of BJP candidate Anindya Raju Banerjee, who is contesting against TMC MLA Rathin Ghosh.

Sharing visuals from the event on X, Shah said that people in the constituency have not forgotten the alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, adding that the large turnout at the roadshow reflected growing public sentiment against the ruling party.