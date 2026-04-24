West Bengal Elections: Two Bombs Found Outside ISF Leader’s House Ahead Of Phase 2 Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two crude bombs found outside ISF leader's residence in Deganga.

ISF alleges political intimidation ahead of local elections.

Trinamool Congress dismisses allegations, accuses ISF of staging incident.

Police have recovered explosives and begun an investigation.

The recovery of two crude bombs outside the residence of an Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader in Deganga has sparked tension in the district ahead of the second phase of polling.

According to local reports, two live bombs were discovered outside the home of Mohammad Habibur Rahman, ISF’s regional secretary, in the Gobardhanpur area under Deganga II Gram Panchayat.

ISF Alleges Administrative Bias

The ISF leader said the incident came to light on Friday morning when he stepped out for work and noticed the explosives lying near his doorstep. He alleged that the act was intended to intimidate him following his recent criticism of the Trinamool Congress during an election meeting at Padmapukur market, where he had campaigned for ISF candidate Piarul Islam.

He further claimed that similar incidents had occurred twice earlier and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Local ISF workers accused the administration of bias, alleging that their complaints were not being taken seriously. They called for a fair probe to identify those involved and ensure strict punishment.

Trinamool Rejects Allegations

Rejecting the claims, local Trinamool Congress leader and Deganga Panchayat Samiti chief Mizanur Hossain termed the allegations baseless. He accused the ISF of staging such incidents to create unrest in the area.

Hossain also claimed that bombs recovered earlier from a garden in the locality had been planted by ISF supporters themselves, alleging that the party was attempting to frame the Trinamool Congress.

Police Begin Probe

Following the incident, police from Deganga Police Station reached the spot and recovered the explosives. An investigation is underway.

The discovery has triggered panic in the area, with the ISF leader’s family reportedly in fear as polling for the next phase approaches.

West Bengal led the voter turnout charts on April 23, with multiple districts recording over 90% voting. The remaining constituencies will vote on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.