Tensions arose over allegations that CCTV cameras at a strong room storing EVMs were briefly switched off, sparking political concern ahead of vote counting.
CCTV ‘Shutdown’ Claim In Kolkata Sparks Tension Ahead Of Bengal Election Results; Probe Ordered
West Bengal Elections 2026: Officials denied any lapse, stating that while the display monitor was briefly off, footage was recorded and would be shown. The Election Commission has ordered a probe.
- CCTV cameras at Barasat strong room briefly went offline.
- TMC alleged 17-minute outage, protested outside college gates.
- Officials denied breach, stating footage was recorded.
- Both TMC and BJP demand investigation into the incident.
West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh tensions have erupted in West Bengal’s Barasat after allegations surfaced that CCTV cameras at a strong room were switched off briefly, triggering a political flashpoint ahead of vote counting.
The controversy centres on the strong room at Barasat Government College, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from four Assembly constituencies - Barasat, Ashoknagar, Habra and Deganga are stored under security.
TMC Alleges 17-Minute Outage, Scuffle at Gate
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that CCTV cameras at the facility remained non-functional for around 17 minutes, prompting party workers to gather outside the premises, according to ABP Ananda. The situation escalated as some attempted to push open the gate, leading to a heated argument with police personnel stationed at the site.
Videos from the spot show TMC supporters questioning the police over restricted access and demanding that the gates be opened. A brief scuffle-like situation was also reported during the exchange.
Ashoknagar TMC candidate Narayan Goswami said he was alerted through a party WhatsApp group and reached the location shortly after. He claimed the outage began around 8:08 am and was restored by about 8:22–23 am.
“CCTV monitoring should remain operational round the clock, with representatives of all candidates present. An explanation is needed,” Goswami said.
ALSO READ | SC Rejects TMC Plea Against Central Staff As Counting Supervisors Ahead Of Bengal Election Results
Officials Deny Lapse, Say Footage Intact
Election officials, however, denied any security breach. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) stated that the display monitor had been switched off externally, which prevented live viewing of the feed, but insisted that the footage for the entire duration was recorded and would be made available.
The Election Commission has directed police to investigate the matter.
BJP Also Seeks Probe, Questions Access
The BJP also raised concerns, alleging that its workers were prevented from entering the premises. Party leader Shankar Chattopadhyay demanded a full investigation, asking who was responsible for the alleged outage and calling for action against those found guilty.
Another BJP leader, Sajal Ghosh, questioned the timing of the complaint, suggesting it could be linked to political pressures as counting approaches.
ALSO READ | If Vijay Wins Majority In Tamil Nadu, What Will BJP Do? Nainar Nagendran Responds
Tight Security Amid Rising Political Heat
The counting centre has since been placed under enhanced security, with central forces deployed at the site. Authorities maintain that all protocols are being followed.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy in Barasat?
Which constituencies' EVMs are stored in the Barasat strong room?
EVMs from Barasat, Ashoknagar, Habra, and Deganga Assembly constituencies are stored at the Barasat Government College strong room.
What did the Trinamool Congress (TMC) allege?
The TMC claimed CCTV cameras at the strong room were non-functional for about 17 minutes, leading to protests by their party workers outside.
Did election officials confirm a security breach?
Officials denied a breach, stating the monitor was switched off externally but footage was recorded and available. The EC has ordered a police investigation.
What action has been taken regarding security at the counting centre?
The counting centre has been placed under enhanced security with central forces deployed. Authorities state all protocols are being followed.