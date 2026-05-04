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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionFrom Aloo Poori To Bengali Rasogolla: What's On BJP's Plate On Election Results Day

From Aloo Poori To Bengali Rasogolla: What's On BJP's Plate On Election Results Day

As votes are counted across 5 states, BJP HQ in Delhi woke up at 4 AM, not just for results, but to feed 500 workers a spread of poori, rasogolla, and kadhi pakoda.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP headquarters prepared food for 400-500 people for vote counting.
  • Breakfast included sandwiches, poori, poha, jalebi, fruits, and lassi.
  • Lunch featured dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, rice, and papad.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: As vote counting got underway for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on Monday morning, the BJP headquarters in New Delhi saw early preparations with food being arranged for party workers and supporters. A specialised team of 22 people began cooking as early as 4 am, preparing meals for an expected gathering of 400 to 500 people throughout the day. 

Counting is also underway simultaneously for by-elections across seven Assembly constituencies in five states.

What Is Being Served At BJP Headquarters During Vote Counting Day?

Speaking to ANI, the chef overseeing the arrangements shared details of the spread being put together.

"We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he said.

ALSO READ: Jhalmuri Stop Pays Off? BJP Sweeps Early Leads In Jhargram

On lunch, he added, "For lunch, we have dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad." The dessert menu includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, prepared keeping the occasion in mind.

How Is The Vote Counting Process Being Carried Out Across States?

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies spanning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am onwards.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election Results Live: BJP In Neck-And-Neck Fight With TMC In Bengal; Crosses Majority Mark In Assam

Round-wise results are being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres to ensure the process runs without disruption. By-election counting across seven constituencies in five states is also being held alongside the main assembly election results today.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of food is being prepared at the BJP headquarters during vote counting day?

A team of 22 people are preparing a variety of dishes, including aloo poori, poha, sandwiches, dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, and Bengali Rasogulla. The menu also features sweets like jalebi and rabri, along with fresh fruits and lassi.

How many people are expected to be fed at the BJP headquarters?

Preparations are being made to feed an estimated 400 to 500 people throughout the day at the BJP headquarters.

When did the food preparations begin at the BJP headquarters?

The specialized team of chefs started cooking as early as 4 am on Monday morning to prepare the meals for the vote counting day.

How is the vote counting process being conducted for the assembly elections?

Counting began with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am. Results are updated in real-time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's portal.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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