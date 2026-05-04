From Aloo Poori To Bengali Rasogolla: What's On BJP's Plate On Election Results Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP headquarters prepared food for 400-500 people for vote counting.

Breakfast included sandwiches, poori, poha, jalebi, fruits, and lassi.

Lunch featured dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, rice, and papad.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: As vote counting got underway for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on Monday morning, the BJP headquarters in New Delhi saw early preparations with food being arranged for party workers and supporters. A specialised team of 22 people began cooking as early as 4 am, preparing meals for an expected gathering of 400 to 500 people throughout the day.

Counting is also underway simultaneously for by-elections across seven Assembly constituencies in five states.

What Is Being Served At BJP Headquarters During Vote Counting Day?

Speaking to ANI, the chef overseeing the arrangements shared details of the spread being put together.

#WATCH | Delhi: Poori and sweets being prepared at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi as counting of votes for the elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry will begin shortly.



Counting of votes for by-polls in seven Assembly… pic.twitter.com/UKdgMXc1rW — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

"We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he said.

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On lunch, he added, "For lunch, we have dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad." The dessert menu includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, prepared keeping the occasion in mind.

How Is The Vote Counting Process Being Carried Out Across States?

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies spanning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am onwards.

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Round-wise results are being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres to ensure the process runs without disruption. By-election counting across seven constituencies in five states is also being held alongside the main assembly election results today.

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