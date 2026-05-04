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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionMamata Banerjee Leads Against Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee Leads Against Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:54 AM (IST)

West Bengal Elections 2026: The counting of votes for the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal began at 8 am IST on Monday, and early trends show Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The contest has drawn massive attention as it pits a sitting chief minister against the same rival who defeated her in Nandigram in 2021, this time on her home turf. 

Tensions ran high even before counting began, with allegations of power cuts, CCTV shutdowns, and a verbal spat between party agents outside the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School.

Why Is Bhabanipur Seat So Important In West Bengal Elections 2026?

Bhabanipur has been a Trinamool Congress stronghold since 2011. Mamata won from here in 2011 and 2016. In 2021, she shifted to Nandigram, where Suvendu Adhikari defeated her in one of the biggest upsets of her political career.

Following that loss, the sitting TMC MLA from Bhabanipur vacated the seat. A bypoll was held, Mamata contested and won, returning to the assembly while continuing as CM.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election Results Live: BJP Takes Lead In West Bengal, Assam In Early Trends

This election, the BJP has once again pitched Adhikari against her, this time from Bhabanipur. Adhikari is contesting from two seats, Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

What Did Mamata And Adhikari Say Before Counting Began?

Before counting began, Adhikari offered prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple. "I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming," he told ANI.

ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC Takes Lead In Bengal, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu: Early Trends

Mamata, meanwhile, urged party workers to stay alert. "Stay alert. Keep watch. Remain awake and file complaints if needed. I am receiving reports from several places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. 

From Hooghly's Serampore and Nadia's Krishnanagar to Burdwan's Ausgram and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, there have been incidents where power cuts are being carried out in phases, CCTV cameras are being switched off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assembly Election Results Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjeem Election Corner
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