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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionJhalmuri Stop Pays Off? BJP Sweeps Early Leads In Jhargram

Jhalmuri Stop Pays Off? BJP Sweeps Early Leads In Jhargram

BJP is leading in all four Jhargram assembly seats in early trends. The region gained spotlight after PM Modi's campaign visit and his now-viral jhalmuri moment.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leads in all four Jhargram seats early.
  • Prime Minister Modi's visit boosted local campaign visibility.
  • Early trends are preliminary; final results pending counting.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead in all four assembly seats in the Jhargram region of West Bengal, according to initial trends from the 2026 Assembly election counting. The development has caught attention, given that the area was recently in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a campaign stop there. 

Election officials, however, have cautioned that these are only early trends and the final picture will emerge as counting progresses through multiple rounds.

How Did Jhargram Come Into Focus During The 2026 Campaign?

On April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu stop in Jhargram during his campaign visit to West Bengal. 

He interacted with locals and sampled jhalmuri, a popular spicy puffed rice snack, from a street vendor named Bikram Sau. Modi reportedly paid Rs 10 for the snack after addressing election rallies in the area.

ALSO READ: No Vijay In Tamil Nadu? Early Trends Remain Quiet For TVK, DMK Leads

The brief interaction spread rapidly across social media and became one of the more talked-about moments from the campaign trail in the state.

What Do The Early Trends In Jhargram Say?

Early counting trends show the BJP ahead across all four seats in the Jhargram belt. The party's performance in this region is being watched closely, particularly after the visibility it gained through Modi's visit during the campaign.

That said, election officials have been clear that early leads do not reflect final outcomes. The numbers are expected to shift as more votes are counted across the remaining rounds through the day.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Leads Against Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

West Bengal continues to be one of the most closely contested states in these elections, with a tight race between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress playing out across multiple constituencies. 

Jhargram, with its recent campaign spotlight and early BJP momentum, has emerged as one of the regions to watch as counting moves forward.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the early trends in the Jhargram region for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections?

Early trends indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in all four assembly seats in the Jhargram region. This performance is being closely watched.

Why did Jhargram gain attention during the 2026 election campaign?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu stop in Jhargram on April 19, 2026, during his West Bengal campaign. He interacted with locals and sampled a snack from a street vendor.

What is the significance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jhargram?

Modi's brief interaction with locals and a street vendor in Jhargram, where he sampled jhalmuri, became a widely discussed moment on social media during the campaign.

Are the early trends in Jhargram definitive for the election outcome?

No, election officials have cautioned that these are only early trends. The final picture will emerge as the counting progresses through multiple rounds.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live ELECTIONS PM Modi Jhalmuri Jhargram West Bengal Election Results 2026 BJP Jhargram Trends Modi Jhalmuri Stop Pays Off BJP Leads Jhargram Assembly Polls BJP Sweep TMC Vs BJP Jhargram Early Trends
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