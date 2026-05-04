Jhalmuri Stop Pays Off? BJP Sweeps Early Leads In Jhargram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leads in all four Jhargram seats early.

Prime Minister Modi's visit boosted local campaign visibility.

Early trends are preliminary; final results pending counting.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead in all four assembly seats in the Jhargram region of West Bengal, according to initial trends from the 2026 Assembly election counting. The development has caught attention, given that the area was recently in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a campaign stop there.

Election officials, however, have cautioned that these are only early trends and the final picture will emerge as counting progresses through multiple rounds.

How Did Jhargram Come Into Focus During The 2026 Campaign?

On April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu stop in Jhargram during his campaign visit to West Bengal.

He interacted with locals and sampled jhalmuri, a popular spicy puffed rice snack, from a street vendor named Bikram Sau. Modi reportedly paid Rs 10 for the snack after addressing election rallies in the area.

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The brief interaction spread rapidly across social media and became one of the more talked-about moments from the campaign trail in the state.

What Do The Early Trends In Jhargram Say?

Early counting trends show the BJP ahead across all four seats in the Jhargram belt. The party's performance in this region is being watched closely, particularly after the visibility it gained through Modi's visit during the campaign.

That said, election officials have been clear that early leads do not reflect final outcomes. The numbers are expected to shift as more votes are counted across the remaining rounds through the day.

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West Bengal continues to be one of the most closely contested states in these elections, with a tight race between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress playing out across multiple constituencies.

Jhargram, with its recent campaign spotlight and early BJP momentum, has emerged as one of the regions to watch as counting moves forward.