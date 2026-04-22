West Bengal Election Alleged Infiltration Row: The political battle in West Bengal has intensified ahead of polling, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Trinamool Congress levelling sharp accusations against each other over voter integrity and alleged electoral malpractices.

Amit Shah Targets State Government Over ‘Infiltration’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Dum Dum, launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that the state government had encouraged infiltration to consolidate its voter base.

Amit Shah said: "Under Mamata Banerjee and Communists' rule, the entire state has become a state of slums. There are so many states which are heading to become slum-free. However, Didi never felt the need for this. She gave refuge to infiltrators to strengthen her vote bank."

VIDEO | West Bengal election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) addressing a public gathering in Dum Dum said, "Under Mamata Banerjee and Communists' rule, the entire state has become a state of slums. There are so many states which are heading to become slum-free.… pic.twitter.com/DxsOZbimah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026

The BJP has repeatedly claimed that large numbers of illegal infiltrators have been included in the electoral rolls, promising action if voted to power.

TMC Flags ‘Voter Transport’ Allegation

Responding to the BJP’s claims, TMC leaders have accused the party of manipulating the electoral process. In a letter to the Election Commission of India, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has alleged that the BJP is breaching electoral regulations by arranging the transfer of voters from Surat, Gujarat, to West Bengal in an effort to influence the outcome in its favor.

"The Indian Railways is under the administrative control of the Union Government, and cannot be deployed, directly or indirectly, for partisan electoral purposes. The involvement by BJP, in arranging such transport at the cost of public exchequer, raises a serious apprehension of misuse of official position and access to State-controlled resources," the letter said.

The accusations mark the latest flashpoint in an ongoing political confrontation between the two parties.

Electoral Roll Dispute Continues

The controversy over voter lists has also resurfaced, with the TMC earlier alleging “invisible rigging” linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that over 50 lakh infiltrators were included in the rolls.

Amid the dispute, the Election Commission has published booth-wise lists of voters whose cases were reviewed by tribunals. These include names that have been reinstated as well as those still excluded. Voters can check their status online by selecting their constituency and booth details or by using their EPIC numbers.

Officials said that individuals whose names have been restored will be eligible to vote in the first phase of polling. These cases largely involve voters whose names were removed during the SIR process and later appealed through tribunals established following directions from the Supreme Court.

High-Stakes Contest Ahead Of Polling Day

With the first phase of voting set to begin shortly, the exchange of allegations has added to an already charged political atmosphere. As both sides continue to question each other’s intentions, the spotlight remains on the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair electoral process.