‘10 Guarantees For Bengal’s Women’: PM Modi Unveils Welfare Push In Phase-2 Campaigning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi offers 10 guarantees to West Bengal women voters.

Guarantees focus on safety, financial aid, and welfare.

Includes stricter punishment for crimes, police recruitment, financial support.

Promises housing, healthcare access, and entrepreneurship loans.

West Bengal Election 2026 BJP Guarantees: As polling commenced for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a set of “10 guarantees” aimed specifically at women voters in the state, positioning them as central to the BJP’s electoral outreach.

Addressing campaign rallies, Modi framed the promises as a comprehensive package focusing on safety, financial empowerment, and social welfare for what he described as the “sisters of Bengal.” He reiterated that these assurances would be implemented if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in the state.

PM Modi Unveils 10 Guarantees

A key component of the guarantees relates to women’s safety. Modi stressed stricter legal action against crimes targeting women and outlined plans to strengthen law enforcement mechanisms.

He said, "...Today, I offer 10 guarantees to the sisters of Bengal. The 1st guarantee is that those who commit atrocities against the sisters and daughters of Bengal will face the strictest possible punishment. Women's police stations will be established in every block, and special squads will be formed to ensure safety on the streets. The 2nd guarantee is that there will be large-scale recruitment of young women into the Bengal Police force. The 3rd guarantee is that, under the Bengal BJP government's 'Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card', Rs 36,000 will be transferred directly into women's bank accounts over the course of one year."

#WATCH | Nadia, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today, I offer 10 guarantees to the sisters of Bengal. The 1st guarantee is that those who commit atrocities against the sisters and daughters of Bengal will face the strictest possible punishment. Women's police… pic.twitter.com/q14tX8FXL1 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Direct Financial Support

The proposed “Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card” forms a central pillar of the financial assistance plan, with an annual transfer of Rs 36,000 to women beneficiaries. Additional financial incentives include Rs 50,000 support for young women pursuing higher education and Rs 21,000 assistance for expectant mothers.

The Prime Minister also highlighted measures to boost entrepreneurship among women, including Mudra loans of up to Rs 20 lakh, with himself positioned as guarantor, alongside initiatives aimed at creating “Lakhpati Didis.”

He adds, "The 6th guarantee is that the Bengal BJP government will provide an additional Rs 36,000 to ensure better nutrition for infants. The 7th guarantee is that the future of our daughters will be secured through the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana... The 8th guarantee is that women will be granted Mudra loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for self-employment, and Modi himself will stand as the guarantor for these loans. Furthermore, assistance will be provided to help transform lakhs of sisters into 'Lakhpati Didis' (financially empowered women)."

Healthcare, Housing Assurances

Healthcare and social security also feature prominently in the guarantees. Modi promised expanded access to government schemes, including coverage under Ayushman Bharat, along with preventive healthcare measures for women.

He said, "The 9th guarantee is that crores of sisters and daughters in Bengal will receive free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Additionally, our daughters will receive free vaccinations against cervical cancer and free screening for sickle cell disease. The 10th guarantee is that, under the PM Awas Yojana, the registration of homes for poor families in Bengal will be done in the name of the sisters of the household; thus, the sisters will be granted full ownership rights. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh for the construction of the house will be deposited directly into their bank accounts."

Emphasis On Credibility

Concluding his address, Modi underscored his track record in delivering on promises, asserting that his guarantees carry weight and reliability. He reiterated that the proposed measures are designed to enhance both the safety and economic independence of women across West Bengal.

With women voters forming a crucial segment of the electorate, the announcement is expected to play a significant role in shaping the political narrative as polling progresses in the state.