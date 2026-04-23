Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionBengal Elections: TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad

Bengal Elections: TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad

Bengal Elections: Violence erupted in Murshidabad during West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 as TMC workers clashed with supporters of Humayun Kabir, leading to chaos and scuffles involving security personnel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC workers clashed with former party member's supporters.
  • Poll-eve bomb blast injured one near Nawda booth.
  • TMC candidate alleges being target of Nawda blast.
  • TMC blames ex-member's party for poll violence.

Tension escalated in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on polling day after clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters of Humayun Kabir, who had earlier parted ways with the party.

According to reports, the confrontation turned chaotic, with both sides engaging in a scuffle during voting. Security personnel deployed at the site were also caught in the unrest, with incidents of jostling and pushing reported, raising fresh concerns over law and order.

Violence Follows Poll-Eve Blast Near Nawda Booth

The unrest comes just a day after a late-night bomb blast near a polling booth in the Nawda Assembly constituency triggered panic among residents.

The explosion took place in the Shibnagar area, close to Shibnagar Primary School, a designated polling station. Locals said several crude bombs were hurled on a nearby road, apparently to spread fear ahead of voting.

Questions Over Security After Blast Near Booth

The incident drew sharp scrutiny due to its proximity, barely 50 metres, to the polling station, despite the deployment of central forces. A woman was injured in the blast and is currently in stable condition.

TMC candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was nearby at the time, alleged that she was the intended target. She questioned how such an attack could occur so close to a polling booth under security cover.

The Trinamool Congress blamed supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), led by Humayun Kabir, for the incident. Party MP Abu Taher Khan also accused CPI(M) and AJUP-backed miscreants of orchestrating the attack to intimidate voters.

Police and central forces reached the site soon after the explosion and stepped up patrols. Officials said the situation was brought under control, with heightened vigilance maintained ahead of polling. Sahina Mumtaz Khan was not injured.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Murshidabad district on polling day?

Clashes broke out between TMC workers and supporters of Humayun Kabir, leading to unrest and jostling involving security personnel.

Was there any violence before polling day?

Yes, a bomb blast occurred near a polling booth in the Nawda Assembly constituency the night before voting, causing panic.

Who was allegedly targeted in the poll-eve blast?

TMC candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was nearby, alleged she was the intended target of the bomb blast.

Which political parties were blamed for the incidents?

The Trinamool Congress blamed supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and also accused CPI(M) and AJUP-backed miscreants.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Assembly Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 41.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Tamil Nadu At 37.56%
Bengal Records 41.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Tamil Nadu At 37.56%
Election
TN Elections 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin And Wife Prithi Cast Their Votes In Chennai
WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin And Wife Prithi Cast Their Votes In Chennai
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Election
Bengal Elections: TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
Advertisement

Videos

Election Watch: Malda EVM Clash, Medinipur Protest Rock Bengal Voting; TMC Candidate Faces Anger Live
Election Watch: Bengal & Tamil Nadu Decide CM Race as 3 Hours Voting Show Strong Turnout Live
Election Watch: Bengal 2-Hour Turnout at 18.76%, Medinipur Leads; TN at 17.69% Live
Election Watch: Bengal records 18.76% turnout in 2 hours, TMC vs BJP dominates ground battle live
Election Watch: BJP stronghold shifts in Bengal Phase 1 as voter trends show changing equations live!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget