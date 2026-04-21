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HomeElectionWest Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP To Restore Gorkha Names Deleted During SIR Exercise, Says Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP To Restore Gorkha Names Deleted During SIR Exercise, Says Shah

Amit Shah said there has been an attempt to erase and undermine the history of the Gorkha community under Mamata Banerjee’s rule.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah promised to resolve Gorkha community issues within six months.
  • He accused previous governments of injustice and historical erasure towards Gorkhas.
  • BJP plans major infrastructure, healthcare, and educational projects for North Bengal.
  • Shah pledged to revive tea gardens and address illegal infiltration concerns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a rally in West Bengal's Sukna, sharpening the BJP’s pitch ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections with a strong focus on the Gorkha community and development in North Bengal.

Shah said a few Gorkha names got deleted during SIR, but they will be included in the rolls again once the BJP government is formed in Bengal.

Shah Blames Mamata For 'Injustice' Towards Gorkhas

Targeting the ruling Mamata Banerjee government and previous regimes, Shah alleged prolonged injustice towards Gorkhas. “As soon as a BJP government is formed in Bengal, within six months, we will ensure satisfaction and happiness on every Gorkha’s face by finding a proper solution. The Congress and TMC have done injustice not only to Darjeeling but also to my Gorkha brothers and sisters,” he said.

Highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the community, Shah added, “The Gorkha community has a great history. There has been an attempt to erase and undermine this history under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. Earlier, CPM and Congress were in power, and now Mamata Banerjee is in power. It is time to end the injustice faced by the Gorkha community.”

Referring to his delayed visit due to weather conditions, Shah said, “I wanted to come to Darjeeling earlier, but my helicopter could not take off due to bad weather. I had promised I would come on the 21st before returning to Delhi, and today I am here.” He also exuded confidence in BJP’s electoral prospects, stating, “This time, a Bharatiya Janata Party government is going to be formed in Bengal. It is time to say goodbye to ‘Didi’ Mamata Banerjee.”

BJP's Promises For Darjeeling Region

Shah outlined several development promises for the region, including major infrastructure and healthcare projects. “From Darjeeling to Sundarbans, the BJP is going to build a new national highway. Once we come to power, we will set up a separate AIIMS in North Bengal. A dedicated 500-bed cancer hospital will also be built. We will work to establish IIT and IIM in the region,” he said, drawing loud responses from the crowd.

He also highlighted ongoing and proposed connectivity projects. “In North Bengal, we have started three new trains out of nine, including Vande Bharat trains. The Sevok–Rangpo railway line, a Rs 12,000 crore project, is nearing completion. Development work is also underway at NJP railway station. We are also planning to connect Gorkha brothers from Siliguri to Varanasi through a bullet train,” Shah said, referring to improved access to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

On the tea industry, Shah assured revival efforts, saying, “We will not allow these tea gardens to be sold; instead, a BJP government will work towards their revival and development.”

Amit Shah On Illegal Infiltration

Raising the issue of illegal infiltration, Shah struck a strong note, asking the gathering, “Should illegal infiltrators be removed or not? Should Rohingyas be removed or not?”-- a remark aimed at energising the party’s core voter base.

The rally is part of BJP’s intensified outreach in North Bengal, a region seen as crucial in the run-up to the state elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Amit Shah promised for the Gorkha community in West Bengal?

Amit Shah promised that a BJP government will ensure satisfaction and happiness for the Gorkha community by finding a proper solution within six months of coming to power. He also stated that deleted Gorkha names from rolls will be re-included.

What development projects has Amit Shah proposed for North Bengal?

Amit Shah promised a new national highway, a separate AIIMS, a 500-bed cancer hospital, and plans to establish IIT and IIM in North Bengal. He also mentioned ongoing and proposed railway projects, including a bullet train connecting Siliguri to Varanasi.

What is Amit Shah's stance on illegal infiltration in West Bengal?

Amit Shah strongly advocated for the removal of illegal infiltrators and Rohingyas from the state, aiming to energize the party's core voter base.

What are Amit Shah's plans for the tea gardens in the region?

Amit Shah assured that a BJP government will work towards the revival and development of tea gardens and will not allow them to be sold.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Gorkha Community SIR
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