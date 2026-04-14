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HomeElectionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 2,926 Candidates In Fray, 1st Phase On April 23

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 2,926 Candidates In Fray, 1st Phase On April 23

1,478 candidates will contest in 152 constituencies in the first phase, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for 142 constituencies going to polls in the second phase.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

Kolkata: A total of 2,926 candidates remain in the fray for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

According to an official press note issued by the poll panel, 1,478 candidates will contest in 152 constituencies in the first phase, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for 142 constituencies going to polls in the second phase.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was April 9, with scrutiny held on April 10 and withdrawals permitted till April 13.

A senior Election Commission official said the poll machinery is now fully geared up for the next stage.

"With the final list of candidates ready, returning officers will proceed to notify the contesting candidates in the official gazette as per rules," the official told PTI.

The commission has also reiterated its transparency measures, allowing voters to access details of candidates, including their educational qualifications, criminal antecedents, and assets, through the ECINet mobile application.

"In line with our efforts to improve voter awareness and accessibility, ballot units will display coloured photographs of candidates along with their names and symbols in larger fonts," he added.

Polling for the two phases is scheduled on April 23 and 29, with authorities focusing on ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process across the state. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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