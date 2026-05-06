BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To Vacate One Of Two Assembly Seats Within 10 Days After Big Win

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and secured Nandigram for a third term in the recent assembly polls, said on Wednesday that he would vacate one of the two constituencies within 10 days.

He also asserted that the party's central leadership would decide which constituency he would retain.

“I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain. I will not forget my responsibility towards the people of Bhabanipur and Nandigram," he said.

Adhikari on Monday defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, puncturing what was long seen as her safest political refuge and delivering a decisive psychological blow to the TMC, amid a sweeping BJP surge across West Bengal.

Addressing party workers and supporters in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, the BJP leader appealed to them not to take out victory processions immediately and instead maintain peace.

"Do not take out victory rallies now. Maintain peace and discipline. Celebrate after May 9, the day the new government will be formed," he told party workers.

Referring to alleged attacks on BJP workers during the TMC regime, Adhikari said he would not forget the “atrocities" faced by them.

Adhikari offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Nandigram and paid homage to BJP workers, who had died in political violence.

“We will work in such a way that the BJP government in Bengal stays for 100 years,” he said, expressing hope that the BJP’s vote share in the state would rise from the current 46 per cent to 60 per cent in future elections.

The BJP leader also assured residents of Nadigram of improved drinking water supply and better hospital infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)