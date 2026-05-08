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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari Named CM After BJP’s Historic West Bengal Victory

Suvendu Adhikari Named CM After BJP’s Historic West Bengal Victory

BJP has named Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal CM after its historic win, with focus now shifting to the Assembly seat he will retain.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

BJP on Friday announced Suvendu Adhikari as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal following the party’s historic Assembly election victory, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state. The decision was finalised at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. With Adhikari having won from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram, political attention has now shifted to which of the two high-profile constituencies he is likely to retain as he prepares to take oath as Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

Shah Leads BJP Push

Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning and was received at the airport by Adhikari and senior BJP leaders. The Union Home Minister later attended the BJP legislature party meeting at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, where Adhikari was formally elected leader.

The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first government in West Bengal is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Brigade Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the event.

Governor R. N. Ravi dissolved the Assembly on Thursday, formally clearing the path for the formation of the new government.

Also Read: Bhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate?

Focus On Twin Seats

Adhikari secured victories from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the Assembly elections, defeating TMC candidates in the two politically significant constituencies. His Bhabanipur victory carried particular symbolic weight as he defeated Mamata Banerjee in what has long been considered a Trinamool Congress stronghold.

Political observers believe Adhikari is more likely to retain Bhabanipur and vacate Nandigram, given the political significance attached to defeating Banerjee on her home turf. He also recorded a larger winning margin in Bhabanipur compared to Nandigram.

However, Adhikari has not yet officially announced which Assembly seat he intends to keep.

Also Read: Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Dakshineswar Amid High-Stakes BJP Strategy Talks In Bengal: WATCH

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Who Is New Bengal Cm
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