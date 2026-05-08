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HomeNewsBhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate?

Bhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate?

Suvendu Adhikari has been named West Bengal Chief Minister after BJP’s historic victory, following his wins in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 May 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur contest.

With BJP heading towards government formation in West Bengal for the first time, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as next CM of West Bengal after securing victories from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. His twin wins-including a high-profile defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur-have intensified speculation around his possible elevation as the state’s next Chief Minister. However, attention has now shifted to which of the two Assembly seats Adhikari is likely to retain.

Nandigram Holds Symbolic Weight

Adhikari defeated TMC candidate Pabitra Kar in Nandigram by over 9,000 votes. He secured 1,27,301 votes against Kar’s 1,17,636. The constituency once again emerged as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in Bengal politics due to its long-standing political significance.

The seat carries strong symbolic value because it was here that Mamata Banerjee suffered a shock defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. Contesting against Adhikari in a fiercely fought battle, Banerjee had lost by fewer than 2,000 votes after shifting from her traditional constituency.

Also Read: From Suvendu Adhikari To Agnimitra Paul: Who Will Be Next Bengal CM? BJP To Decide Today

Bhabanipur Turns Into ‘Nandigram Part Two’

Adhikari’s Bhabanipur victory has generated even greater political buzz. He defeated Mamata Banerjee by more than 15,000 votes in what is being viewed as a major setback for the Trinamool Congress chief on her home turf.

Bhabanipur has long been regarded as a TMC stronghold, with Mamata Banerjee representing the constituency for years. Following her defeat in Nandigram in 2021, she had contested a bypoll from Bhabanipur to return as Chief Minister. However, BJP’s breakthrough in the constituency during the 2026 election has altered the political landscape significantly.

Which Seat Will He Keep?

Political observers believe Adhikari may choose to retain Bhabanipur and vacate Nandigram, primarily because defeating Mamata Banerjee in a traditional TMC bastion carries greater political weight. He also registered a bigger winning margin in Bhabanipur compared to Nandigram.

However, the final decision will rest with Adhikari, who is yet to formally announce which constituency he intends to represent in the Assembly.

Also Read: West Bengal Likely To Have One Woman Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Before You Go

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Assembly Election Results West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026
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