UP MLC Elections: Check Polling Booth Online Before October 23 Voting

Voters participating in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections for 11 seats will not have to struggle to locate their polling booths. Electors from the graduate and teachers’ constituencies can check their polling stations and serial numbers in the electoral rolls online from home.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has issued the necessary instructions in this regard.

Polling for the graduate and teachers’ constituencies will take place on October 23, from 8 am to 4 pm. A total of 14.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections, while the electoral fate of 152 candidates will be decided.

UP MLC Elections: How To Check Your Polling Booth

A total of 2,697 polling booths have been set up for the elections. Voters can check their polling station details by visiting the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, at ceouttarpradesh.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the option ‘Search your polling station by name for Graduate and Teacher Constituency’ to access the relevant information.

Identity Proof Mandatory For Voting

The Chief Electoral Officer said voters must present a photo identity card at the polling station. Other accepted documents include Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport and service identity cards issued by the government or recognised institutions.

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and members of local bodies will also be accepted.

For voters with disabilities, a disability certificate issued by the competent authority and the Central Government’s Unique Disability ID (UDID) card will be valid as alternative identity documents.

The original degree or diploma certificate issued by a university is also among the prescribed alternative documents.

Rinwa has urged voters to check their polling station details and serial numbers in the electoral rolls online before election day to avoid any inconvenience while casting their votes.