Senior BJP leaders Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma on Saturday visited the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for a lunch meeting, signalling increased political coordination between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The meeting was expected to focus on the political situation in Punjab and the strategy the former allies plan to pursue in the coming months. Although the BJP and SAD have revived their alliance after a six-year gap, negotiations over the distribution of the state's 117 Assembly seats remain unresolved.

'Joint Action Plan Soon'

Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Today’s meeting also discussed preparations for the December 8 conference to be held in Moga on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Ji Badal, which will be attended by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and other senior leaders."

It was a pleasure to welcome and host the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party — Punjab President S. @KewalDhillonPB, former President Shri @sunilkjakhar, former President Shri @AshwaniSBJP, and General Secretary Shri @anilsarinbjp — at lunch at my Chandigarh residence today. I am grateful to all of them for accepting my invitation and gracing the occasion. The Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to providing a pro-Punjabi government in the State in alliance with the BJP. We are already moving ahead in this regard and will soon come out with a joint action plan. Today’s meeting also discussed preparations for the December 8 conference to be held in Moga on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Ji Badal, which will be attended by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and other senior leaders. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 28, 2026

BJP Seeks Bigger Share, Eyes 42-46 Seats

The biggest challenge for the revived alliance is expected to be seat-sharing. The BJP, which contested 23 constituencies under its previous arrangement with the SAD, is now seeking a larger share of the 117 seats.

BJP sources familiar with the discussions said the party was seeking between 42 and 46 seats, nearly double its earlier share. The demand is based partly on its assessment of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per reports. A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party was keen to contest 38 additional Assembly segments. This would take its potential list of constituencies to 61, although the final seat-sharing formula remains undecided.

Majha And Doaba Emerge As Key Regions

In the Majha region, the BJP is looking beyond the eight constituencies it contested under the previous arrangement. It is eyeing Batala, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Churian, Ajnala, Amritsar South and Tarn Taran.

In Doaba, the party is seeking seven additional seats.

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Haryana CM's Meeting Adds To Political Activity

The seat-sharing discussions come amid increased activity among BJP leaders in the region. On Friday, BJP OBC Morcha Punjab vice-president Gurdarshan Singh Saini met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and raised issues concerning Dera Bassi, including pollution, healthcare facilities, government schools and infrastructure gaps.

Gill also met the Haryana Chief Minister and discussed challenges facing Kharar.