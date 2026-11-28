Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh government transferred 30 IPS officers Friday.

Seven ADG-ranked officials, including zonal chiefs, were moved.

Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad police commissioners swapped places.

Varanasi gained new CP; Ayodhya, Moradabad SSPs exchanged posts.

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday effected the transfer of 30 IPS officers, including seven Additional Director General-ranked officials.

These officials are Mohit Agarwal, Piyush Mordia, Ramit Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Laxmi Singh, SK Bhagat and Prashant Kumar.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said Mohit Agarwal, who was the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi, has been made the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj, replacing Piyush Mordia, who has now been made Additional Director General (ADG), Establishment.

ADG Bareilly zone, Ramit Sharma, has been made the new ADG of Lucknow zone.

Similarly, ADG Lucknow zone, Praveen Kumar, has been made the new ADG of Bareilly zone.

SK Bhagat, who held the post of ADG of Agra zone, has been transferred to Lucknow. Prashant Kumar, who was posted as ADG (Administration), has now been made the ADG of Agra zone.

Laxmi Singh, the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and J Ravinder Goud, the Commissioner of Police of Ghaziabad, have swapped their districts.

Laxmi Singh, who has been appointed as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, was posted as Police Commissioner in the neighbouring district of Noida since November 30, 2022. Her tenure in Noida was 3 years, 11 months, and 28 days.

On the other hand, J Ravinder Goud was appointed as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner on April 15, 2025. Prior to this, he served as Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Gorakhpur Range and Superintendent of Police in districts such as Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

Kiran S, who was the IG, Lucknow Range, has been made the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi.

DIG Technical Services, Ashish Tiwari, has been made the DIG of Saharanpur range; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, is now the new SSP of Moradabad. He swapped places with Satpal, who will now be the new SSP of Ayodhya.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has been made Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Headquarters.

Ajit Kumar Sinha is now the SP (UP Power Corporation Limited), the statement said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)