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Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday received another bomb threat via email, just three days after it received a similar threat on April 24. People present in the Assembly building and premises have been evacuated.
Investigation and security agencies are on alert after the bomb threat was received, ANI reported.
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