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HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated

Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday received another bomb threat via email, just three days after it received a similar threat on April 24. People present in the Assembly building and premises have been evacuated.

Investigation and security agencies are on alert after the bomb threat was received, ANI reported.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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