Rajya Sabha Recognises Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs As BJP Members

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajya Sabha recognizes seven rebel AAP MPs joining BJP.

AAP's disqualification plea against defecting MPs rejected.

Rebel MPs cite ideological shift for leaving Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP strengthens Rajya Sabha presence; AAP's strength reduced.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has officially recognised the seven rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political development.

A notification issued by the Secretariat confirmed that the MPs who had recently left AAP will now be counted as BJP members in the Upper House, increasing the party’s strength to 113.

AAP’s Disqualification Plea Rejected

The development comes after AAP sought disqualification of the defecting MPs. Party leader Sanjay Singh had written to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on April 26, urging action against seven MPs who had switched allegiance.

The letter stated, “These MPs were elected to the upper house on the ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party, but later they decided to leave the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

However, the Secretariat’s notification indicates that the request has not been accepted.

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AAP Calls Move ‘Defection’

Sanjay Singh described the exit of the MPs as an act of defection, calling it a betrayal of public trust and constitutional principles. He said the party could consider legal action if required.

With the recognition of the rebel members, AAP’s presence in the Rajya Sabha has now been reduced to just three MPs.

Raghav Chadha Among Key Leaders Who Quit

Prominent leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal had announced their departure from AAP during a press conference on April 24.

They also claimed support from Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Vikram Sahni, and Rajinder Gupta. Of the seven leaders who left, six are Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.

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Rebels Cite Ideological Shift

The leaders who exited the party alleged that AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had strayed from its founding principles and moral framework.

Chadha defended the move, stating, “According to the Constitution, two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge into another party.”

The recognition of the defecting MPs strengthens the BJP’s position in the Rajya Sabha while posing a major challenge for AAP’s national ambitions. The development is likely to have wider political and legal implications in the coming days.