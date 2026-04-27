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HomeNewsWorld'I’m Not A Rapist Or Pedophile': Trump Lashes Out At Interviewer For Reading Shooter's Manifesto

'I’m Not A Rapist Or Pedophile': Trump Lashes Out At Interviewer For Reading Shooter's Manifesto

Trump lashed out at a journalist after she read from White House dinner suspected shooter’s manifesto during an interview, sparking a heated exchange over allegations and media conduct.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump reacted angrily to a reporter quoting a suspect's manifesto.
  • Trump denied accusations of being a rapist or pedophile.
  • He denounced the reporter for reading from the suspect's document.
  • The exchange highlighted ongoing tensions between Trump and the press.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at a reporter during an interview after she quoted from a manifesto allegedly written by the suspected gunman Cole Allen who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The interview, recorded at the White House less than 24 hours after the incident, took a confrontational turn when CBS News journalist Norah O’Donnell read aloud a line attributed to the accused gunman.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” she read.

Trump, who had maintained a relatively measured tone until that moment, reacted with visible anger.

'I’m Not a Rapist… I’m Not a Pedophile'

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” Trump said. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

ALSO READ | 'Tehran Can Call Us,' Says Trump As Iran’s Araghchi Heads To Moscow Amid Stalled Talks

When O’Donnell asked, “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?”, Trump did not directly respond to the question but instead continued forcefully:

“I’m not a pedophile.”

President Denounces 'Insinuations'

Trump also objected to what he perceived as an implied association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, although neither the manifesto nor the interviewer mentioned Epstein by name.

“You read that crap from some sick person,” the president said. “I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

The exchange came shortly after Trump had been asked whether the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would change his relationship with the press.

Initially, he responded in general terms, reiterating his view that much of the press corps is politically opposed to his policies, particularly on immigration and crime.

However, his sharp response moments later underscored ongoing tensions.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for reading that, because I’m not any of those things,” Trump said. “You shouldn’t be reading that on ‘60 Minutes.’ You’re a disgrace.”

ALSO READ | 'I Am No Longer Willing…': Inside Suspect’s Manifesto Linked To Trump Attack

Earlier, Trump had struck a more conciliatory tone, noting a sense of shared experience with journalists present at the dinner when law enforcement intervened during the security scare.

The incident, however, quickly gave way to a renewed and public clash between the president and the media, highlighting the fraught relationship that has defined much of his engagement with journalists.

Before You Go

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during an interview with CBS News journalist Norah O'Donnell?

During an interview, O'Donnell read a line from a manifesto allegedly written by a suspect. This prompted President Trump to react with anger, refuting the accusations within the quote.

How did President Trump respond to the quote read by the reporter?

President Trump became visibly angry and stated that the accusations were false. He forcefully denied being a rapist or a pedophile and criticized the journalist for reading the quote.

What did President Trump say about being associated with Jeffrey Epstein?

Trump objected to implied associations with Jeffrey Epstein, stating he was wrongly connected to such matters and had been exonerated. He called the manifesto content 'crap from some sick person.'

Did the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner change Trump's relationship with the press?

The incident, while initially prompting a more measured response, quickly led to a public clash. It underscored the existing tense relationship between President Trump and many journalists.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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