Iran Offers New Proposal Via Pakistan To End War With US, Reopen Hormuz: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran proposes new plan to US via Pakistan for peace.

Plan prioritizes maritime access, nuclear talks later.

US acknowledges proposal, unclear if they'll explore.

Dispute centers on uranium enrichment, stockpile transfer.

Iran has reportedly conveyed a “new proposal” to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, outlining a possible pathway to end the ongoing conflict and restore maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report by Axios, the proposal seeks to “reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war,” raising the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough after weeks of stalled negotiations.

The reported outreach comes at a time when peace efforts appear to have slowed. US President Donald Trump recently suggested that Tehran could initiate direct engagement, stating it could “call” Washington if it wished to negotiate, while reiterating that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons.

However, prospects for immediate talks dimmed after the White House cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The move was widely viewed as reflecting “dissatisfaction with Tehran's earlier offer.”

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Two-Stage Plan Focuses On Maritime Access

The proposal sent through Pakistan reportedly outlines a “two-stage plan” prioritising maritime security and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

It envisions either a “prolonged period” of ceasefire extension or a “permanent end to the war.” Under this framework, nuclear negotiations would “begin only at a later stage,” once shipping routes are reopened and restrictions eased.

While the White House has acknowledged it has “received the proposal,” it remains “unclear whether the United States is willing to explore it.”

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Key Dispute Over Nuclear Conditions

At the centre of the deadlock is Washington’s demand that Iran halt uranium enrichment for at least ten years and transfer its existing nuclear stockpile abroad.

The Axios report noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed mediators that there is currently “no consensus within the Iranian leadership” on how to respond to these conditions.

Araghchi has been actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy, travelling between Pakistan and Oman in recent days. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

This outreach reflects Tehran’s effort to mobilise regional and international actors even as Washington signals reluctance toward extended diplomatic travel.

Strategic Stakes Remain High

Despite a pause in full-scale fighting following US-Israeli strikes on February 28, a formal agreement to end the conflict remains elusive. The war has resulted in significant casualties and has disrupted global markets.

Iran continues to leverage its control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes, while the US maritime blockade of Iranian ports has contributed to “price spikes and market volatility.”

Tehran maintains that Washington must first remove “obstacles,” particularly the naval blockade, before meaningful negotiations can proceed. Its demands also include “compensation,” a revised “legal framework governing the strait,” and guarantees against future military action.

In contrast, the United States remains focused on curbing Iran’s “nuclear ambitions,” missile programme, and regional influence. These competing priorities underscore the “wide gaps” that continue to hinder a comprehensive resolution.