'RG Kar, Kasba Law College, Park Street': PM Targets TMC, Cites Rape Cases In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP pledges 33% reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a public rally in Hooghly during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress over law and order, alleging repeated incidents of rape and murder across the state. He cited multiple high-profile cases, including the RG Kar Medical College case and Park Street incident, claiming that crimes against women have become frequent under the current regime. PM also alleged that those linked to the ruling party were involved in several such incidents.

Modi Targets TMC Over Crime

At the rally, PM Modi accused the TMC government of failing to curb crimes against women, alleging that perpetrators often enjoy political protection. Referring to incidents such as the RG Kar Medical College case, Kasba Law College case and the Park Street gang rape, he said such crimes reflect a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

#WATCH | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Hooghly | Addressing a public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Every day, news of rape, gang rape, and murder emerges in Bengal. During the 15 years of Maha Jungle Raj, numerous incidents of rape and murder have… pic.twitter.com/fJLKdeZUpt — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

He further alleged that similar incidents have been reported in Hooghly, including a case involving the gang rape of a minor in a factory, where he claimed a TMC leader was among the accused. PM described the state administration as “ruthless” and accused it of shielding offenders instead of delivering justice.

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BJP Promises Welfare Measures

Speaking at another rally in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi highlighted welfare promises made by the BJP for women in West Bengal. He said a BJP government would provide annual financial assistance of Rs 36,000 to women and increase wages for ASHA workers and other frontline health staff.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Bangaon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The Bengal BJP has made another big announcement. The Bengal BJP government will deposit Rs 36,000 into the accounts of women every year. The Bengal BJP has also… pic.twitter.com/pKRPiSgJZL — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

He also announced a proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, stating that a “double-engine” BJP government would expand benefits for women across the state.

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West Bengal’s second phase of polling will be held on April 29, and results will be declared on May 4. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.