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HomeElection'RG Kar, Kasba Law College, Park Street': PM Targets TMC, Cites Rape Cases In Bengal

'RG Kar, Kasba Law College, Park Street': PM Targets TMC, Cites Rape Cases In Bengal

PM Modi cites RG Kar, Kasba and Park Street cases, targeting TMC over crime against women, and alleging failures in law and order in West Bengal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
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  • BJP pledges 33% reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a public rally in Hooghly during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress over law and order, alleging repeated incidents of rape and murder across the state. He cited multiple high-profile cases, including the RG Kar Medical College case and Park Street incident, claiming that crimes against women have become frequent under the current regime. PM also alleged that those linked to the ruling party were involved in several such incidents.

Modi Targets TMC Over Crime

At the rally, PM Modi accused the TMC government of failing to curb crimes against women, alleging that perpetrators often enjoy political protection. Referring to incidents such as the RG Kar Medical College case, Kasba Law College case and the Park Street gang rape, he said such crimes reflect a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He further alleged that similar incidents have been reported in Hooghly, including a case involving the gang rape of a minor in a factory, where he claimed a TMC leader was among the accused. PM described the state administration as “ruthless” and accused it of shielding offenders instead of delivering justice.

Also Read: 'Will Win 110 Of 152 Seats': Amit Shah Predicts Major Sweep For BJP In Bengal, Promises Bangla-Speaking CM

BJP Promises Welfare Measures

Speaking at another rally in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi highlighted welfare promises made by the BJP for women in West Bengal. He said a BJP government would provide annual financial assistance of Rs 36,000 to women and increase wages for ASHA workers and other frontline health staff.

He also announced a proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, stating that a “double-engine” BJP government would expand benefits for women across the state.

Also Read: Battle For Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee Or Suvendu Adhikari-Who Has The Edge?

West Bengal’s second phase of polling will be held on April 29, and results will be declared on May 4. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Second Phase
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