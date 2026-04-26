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HomeElectionBattle For Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee Or Suvendu Adhikari-Who Has The Edge?

Battle For Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee Or Suvendu Adhikari-Who Has The Edge?

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Some voters back Mamata Banerjee, especially women citing welfare benefits, while others say the result will depend on turnout on polling day

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP visibility exists, but no clear surge in support.

Bhabanipur, one of West Bengal’s most closely watched constituencies in Phase 2, is witnessing a high-stakes contest between Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. ABP's exclusive ground report suggests a slight edge for the incumbent, driven largely by strong support among women voters and welfare-linked benefits. While the BJP retains visibility, there is no clear surge in momentum. The contest remains competitive, with voter sentiment indicating a leaning rather than a decisive mandate at this stage.

Women Drive Momentum

On the ground, a clear pattern emerges: women voters are playing a decisive role in shaping electoral sentiment. Many respondents credit Mamata Banerjee’s government with delivering tangible benefits, from financial assistance to local infrastructure improvements.

Repeated assertions such as “Didi has worked” and “Didi will remain” were heard among some voters, particularly women, indicating support often linked to perceived welfare benefits and local development.

Several voters referred to the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme among key benefits, indicating that direct financial assistance has influenced their voting preference.

Also Read: 'TMC Will Be Wiped Out This Time': Suvendu Adhikari Attacks Mamata Banerjee After Phase 1 Bengal Polls

Lean, Not Landslide

Despite the visible pro-Mamata sentiment, the mood is not entirely one-sided. Several voters indicated that while the atmosphere currently favours the Chief Minister, the final outcome will depend on voting day dynamics.

On the ground, few voters said there was no strong anti-incumbency, with criticism centred on development expectations. The BJP remains visible, though no clear shift in support for Suvendu Adhikari was widely indicated.

Some voters also expressed scepticism rooted in past electoral contests, particularly referencing Nandigram, which continues to influence perceptions on the ground.

Voter responses suggest backing for Mamata Banerjee among sections of the electorate, especially women citing welfare schemes, though many say the result will depend on turnout.

Also Read: You Stoop So Low? Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over Jadavpur Remarks

West Bengal’s second phase of polling will be held on April 29, and results will be declared on May 4. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2
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