Carry An Onion To Beat The Heat? Scindia’s Unusual Tip As North India Sizzles At 45°C

As heatwave conditions intensify across several parts of India, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has offered an unusual piece of advice to cope with the soaring temperatures -- carry an onion. His remark has caught public attention at a time when temperatures in many regions are crossing 45°C, making daily life increasingly difficult.

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Speaking about ways to stay safe during extreme heat, Scindia referred to traditional practices, suggesting that keeping an onion could help protect individuals from the harsh effects of the sun. The tip, though unconventional, is rooted in long-standing beliefs followed in several parts of the country, where people often rely on home remedies to deal with seasonal challenges.

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Severe Heatwave In North India

The suggestion comes as multiple states continue to face severe heatwave conditions, with weather departments issuing alerts and urging people to take precautions. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and wear light, breathable clothing to avoid dehydration and heatstroke.

While modern medical guidance remains the primary line of defence against extreme heat, traditional methods like carrying onions or consuming cooling foods are still widely discussed and practised in many communities. However, experts generally stress that such remedies should not replace scientifically proven safety measures.

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Scindia’s comment has sparked a mix of curiosity and debate on social media, with some supporting the age-old practice and others questioning its effectiveness. Regardless, the broader message remains clear -- taking precautions during extreme weather is crucial.

With heatwave conditions expected to persist in the coming weeks, both government advisories and public awareness will play a key role in helping people stay safe during the peak summer season.