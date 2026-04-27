Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CISF jawan injured by gunfire near BJP candidate's home.

Incident occurred hours before West Bengal's second phase polling.

Election Commission seeks report amid heightened political tensions.

Clashes reported between BJP and TMC workers.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was injured in a firing incident outside the residence of BJP candidate Pawan Singh in Bhatpara, located in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, just ahead of the second phase of polling scheduled for April 29.

Election Commission Seeks Report

The injured personnel, identified as Yogesh Sharma, was part of the security team assigned to Singh, who is the son of senior BJP leader Arjun Singh. Officials said Sharma sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report. Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing and it is yet to be determined who fired the shot.

Clash Near Police Station Escalates Tensions Ahead Of Phase 2

Earlier on Sunday evening, tension had already been building in the Jagaddal area after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly assaulted while putting up party flags and banners.

According to police, several TMC leaders arrived at the local police station to file a complaint.

“Soon after, supporters of both sides gathered there, leading to a heated exchange of words that escalated into a scuffle. Stone-pelting was also reported outside the police station before the situation was brought under control,” an officer said.

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Bombing Near Candidate’s Residence

Tensions resurfaced later near Pawan Singh’s residence, where eyewitnesses reported crude bombs being hurled and at least one round of firing.

“Our worker was assaulted. When we went to file a complaint, we were attacked. We believed a police station was the safest place, but that notion has been shattered,” a local TMC leader alleged.

BJP-TMC Trade Allegations

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that its supporters were targeted in the violence. Party leaders further alleged that the CISF jawan was injured due to firing by TMC-backed miscreants.

The TMC rejected these claims, countering that BJP supporters were responsible for the unrest.

A large police contingent has since been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation. Authorities said investigations are ongoing as tensions remain high ahead of the upcoming polling phase.

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