The Trinamool Congress plans to challenge the West Bengal election results legally and approach the court. They allege discrepancies in the counting process and plan to raise their concerns judicially.
TMC Rejects Poll Verdict; Abhishek Banerjee Says Party Will Move Court Over Election Process
Abhishek Banerjee said TMC will move court against Bengal poll results, alleging EVM irregularities and demanding CCTV footage. BJP won 207 seats; TMC dropped to 80.
- TMC to approach court regarding West Bengal election results.
- Banerjee challenges EC to release CCTV footage from counting.
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that they will go to the Court against the West Bengal Election results and added that everyone has the right to express their views. “We will take it up legally and approach the court,” Abhishek said, indicating that the issue will now move to judicial scrutiny.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won the West Bengal Election on May 4, breaking mamata Banerjee's 15 year reign. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP secured 45.84% of the vote share and won 207 seats while TMC fall from 215 to just 80.
'Release CCTV Footage'
This statement came a day after Abhishek challenged the Election Commission to release CCTV footage from counting centres, alleging discrepancies in the counting process after the Trinamool Congress's humiliating defeat in West Bengal.
"Our workers were thrown out of the counting centres. I challenge, I give you 100 such CCTV footage from counting centres and let EC release 10 such footage. The footage of the entire day from counting centres, especially from 12 noon to 6 pm, must be released," he said when asked whether he accepts the mandate of the people.
Also Read: BJP Set To Form Bengal Government; Three Big Names Emerge As Frontrunners For CM Post
Abhishek also raised questions over EVM records. He claimed EVMs recorded in 17C and those brought to the table did not match. "The serial numbers did not match. The machines were used for 12 hours, but 90% of the machines had 92-95% charge. How is this possible?" he said, adding that the party would discuss the issue internally and set up a fact-finding committee.
Abhishek Alleges EVM Swapping
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What action will the Trinamool Congress take regarding the West Bengal election results?
What specific allegations has Abhishek Banerjee made about the vote counting?
Abhishek Banerjee alleged that TMC workers were removed from counting centers and questioned the integrity of EVM records. He also claimed that EVM serial numbers and recorded votes did not match and that machines appeared to have unusually high battery charge.