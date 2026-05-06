TMC Rejects Poll Verdict; Abhishek Banerjee Says Party Will Move Court Over Election Process

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC to approach court regarding West Bengal election results.

Banerjee challenges EC to release CCTV footage from counting.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that they will go to the Court against the West Bengal Election results and added that everyone has the right to express their views. “We will take it up legally and approach the court,” Abhishek said, indicating that the issue will now move to judicial scrutiny.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the West Bengal Election on May 4, breaking mamata Banerjee's 15 year reign. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP secured 45.84% of the vote share and won 207 seats while TMC fall from 215 to just 80.

'Release CCTV Footage'

This statement came a day after Abhishek challenged the Election Commission to release CCTV footage from counting centres, alleging discrepancies in the counting process after the Trinamool Congress's humiliating defeat in West Bengal.

"Our workers were thrown out of the counting centres. I challenge, I give you 100 such CCTV footage from counting centres and let EC release 10 such footage. The footage of the entire day from counting centres, especially from 12 noon to 6 pm, must be released," he said when asked whether he accepts the mandate of the people.

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Abhishek also raised questions over EVM records. He claimed EVMs recorded in 17C and those brought to the table did not match. "The serial numbers did not match. The machines were used for 12 hours, but 90% of the machines had 92-95% charge. How is this possible?" he said, adding that the party would discuss the issue internally and set up a fact-finding committee.

Abhishek Alleges EVM Swapping

Speaking to reporters after attending a press conference addressed by party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat, he claimed that while votes recorded in EVMs may remain secure, the machines themselves could be replaced, potentially altering results. “The way rigging has taken place… votes in EVMs may not be tampered with, but the machines can be swapped,” he alleged. The Diamond Harbour MP said the poll outcome was influenced by what he described as “systematic irregularities” that contributed to the party’s defeat. He claimed that multiple complaints were lodged during counting but no action was taken. Also Read: 2 Dead, Over 200 FIRs Filed, 433 Arrested In Post-Poll Violence, Says Bengal DGP He also alleged incidents of post-result violence, claiming that 300 to 400 party offices were vandalised across the state by BJP supporters during celebrations. He further claimed that the residence of TMC leader Bina Mondal was attacked and her car damaged in Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas district.