2 Dead, Over 200 FIRs Filed, 433 Arrested In Post-Poll Violence, Says Bengal DGP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security for Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee remains protocol.

Over 200 FIRs filed, 433 arrested for post-poll violence.

West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta on Wednesday said that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's security is not withdrawn but extra deployment removed.

The security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing chief minister and her nephew were reduced two days after the ouster of the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Gupta said, "A few people were speaking regarding withdrawal of security. Z+ category security was provided to the MP (Abhishek Banerjee) and Mamata Banerjee. The force deployment for the Z+ category is very categorically mentioned in Yellow Book. We are deploying the force according to the prescription that has been given in the Yellow Book for the Z+ category protectee."

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta says, "...A few people were speaking regarding withdrawal of security. Z+ category security was provided to the MP (Abhishek Banerjee) and Mamata Banerjee. The force deployment for the Z+ category is very categorically mentioned… https://t.co/5Eip9CUncd pic.twitter.com/4GdfbQgnUC — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

"Extra deployment beyond that has been withdrawn and we are using it for law and order. So, in a nutshell, there has been no withdrawal of any security. Security is as per protocol as given in the Yellow Book," he added.

200 FIRs Registered, 433 Arrested

After the West Bengal election result was announced, at several places, the violence has been registered across the state. Over the post-poll violence, DGP said that more than 200 FIRs have been registered so far, with 433 people arrested in specific cases. He added that over 1,100 individuals have been detained under preventive provisions, and no untoward incidents have been reported since this morning.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On incidents of post-poll violence in the state, West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta says, "We have lodged more than 200 FIRs. 433 people have been arrested in specific cases. More than 1100 people have been arrested under preventive sections. As a result, no… pic.twitter.com/30GmDCJ5nI — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

The DGP noted that areas such as Asansol, Cooch Behar and Baruipur witnessed a higher number of incidents earlier, while two deaths were reported from Nanoor and New Town. However, he said there has been no fresh disturbance today. "Asansol, Cooch Behar, Baruipur have seen more incidents. No news of trouble today. 2 deaths reported in Nanoor and New Town." He further announced that police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will set up joint control rooms in every district to improve coordination. Strict action will also be taken against those organising “bulldozer rallies,” he added.

"Police and CAFP will set up joint control rooms in every district for better coordination to maintain law and order situation; strict action against people taking out bulldozer rallies," says DGP Siddh Nath Gupta.

Also Read: BJP Set To Form Bengal Government; Three Big Names Emerge As Frontrunners For CM Post

TMC Accuses BJP Of Post Poll Violence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), earlier today, alleged that BJP supporters used a bulldozer to demolish several meat shops in Kolkata’s New Market area during a victory celebration, describing the incident as “hooliganism”.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also claimed that central forces remained inactive during the incident, which it said took place on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP, TMC Workers Killed in Separate Incidents; CEC Orders Strict Action

The term “bulldozer justice” had been used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign, asserting that illegal encroachments would be removed if the party came to power.

In a post on X, the TMC said, “BJP’s ‘Poriborton’ (change) has arrived, and it has come with a bulldozer.” It alleged that BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, damaging shops and vandalising a Trinamool Congress office.

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the party described it as a “celebration of a party that spoke of trust but delivered terror.”