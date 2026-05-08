VCK Calls High-Level Meet Amid Tamil Nadu Political Crisis, Decision On TVK Support Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VCK to decide on supporting TVK government formation Saturday.

Party's high-level committee meets Friday to discuss political situation.

TVK seeks support from VCK and Left parties for majority.

VCK leader calls meeting with DMK chief a courtesy.

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Amid the impasse over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the VCK on Friday said it will announce its decision on extending support to Vijay-led TVK on Saturday after discussing the ongoing political situation later in the day.

Viduthalai Chiruthagal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the party's high-level committee will meet via video conferencing at 5 pm on Friday to discuss the prevailing "political crisis" in Tamil Nadu and decide on the party's future course of action regarding government formation.

Vijay's TVK won the April 23 Assembly polls in the state with 108 seats but fell short of the majority number by 10, prompting it to reach out to the Left parties, besides VCK seeking their support to form government.

Interacting with reporters here amid intense speculation over shifting political alignments following the May 4 election results, the VCK chief dismissed suggestions that the party was late in convening its decision-making body.

"The results were declared only on May 4, and today is May 8. It is not a delay. In a democratic setup, it is my duty and responsibility to consult with frontline leaders and respect their sentiments before taking any major decision," Thirumavalavan said.

When asked about the possibility of the VCK supporting an AIADMK-led initiative to form the government, Thirumavalavan refused to give a direct answer, terming such scenarios "hypothetical".

"It would not be right for me to express a personal opinion before knowing what my comrades think. We will discuss the current political exigencies in the 5 PM meeting today. I will formally address the press tomorrow morning to announce our official stand," he stated.

VCK is part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and Congress has already broken ties with DMK to support TVK.

Responding to queries about his recent meeting with DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the VCK leader maintained that the party remains part of the SPA. He described the meeting with Stalin as a courtesy call between alliance partners.

Pressed further on whether the VCK would support an alternative front if it were given a share in power — a long-standing demand of the party—Thirumavalavan reiterated that he would not engage in speculation.

"You are asking questions based on assumptions. Once we deliberate with our core committee, you may raise these questions based on our decided position," he added.

Thirumavalavan had on Thursday said that his party received a request from TVK for support and that its high-level committee will decide whether to support the Vijay-led party to form the government.

"We received the request letter from TVK. We are thankful for that. We have not ignored his (Vijay's) request. We have a procedure. Therefore, our party's high-level committee will decide soon. We are going to discuss the merits and demerits of our position," he had said.

The Lok Sabha MP has also batted for the TN Governor to invite Vijay to form government as TVK is the single largest party.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party. Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 234-member House.

CPI, CPI (M) and VCK won two seats each in the elections. PTI JR SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)