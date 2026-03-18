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HomeElectionDMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026

DMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026

The DMK allotted five seats to its ally CPI for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after negotiations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Wednesday allotted five seats to its ally CPI for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties.

Following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats, DMK said in a statement on Wednesday.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan said during the talks held with the seat-sharing panel under the leadership of T R Baalu, they were requested by the DMK to contest in few number of seats in view of new parties joining the alliance.

"They requested us to cooperate... The DMK chief (MK Stalin) also sought our cooperation on the total number of seats," he said on the reasons behind accepting to contest in five seats.

"The primary objective of the CPI in this election is to defeat the BJP and its alliance. We spoke with him (Stalin) saying that we must stand closer than ever before and defeat our opponents," Veerapandiyan added.

In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats and won two.

The state assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23. PTI VIJ KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats has the DMK allotted to its ally CPI for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls?

The DMK has allotted five seats to its ally CPI for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, concluding several rounds of talks between the parties.

Why did the CPI agree to contest fewer seats this election?

The CPI agreed to contest fewer seats at the request of the DMK, which cited the inclusion of new parties in the alliance and sought cooperation from its allies.

What is the primary objective of the CPI in this election?

The primary objective of the CPI in this election is to defeat the BJP and its alliance, standing closer than ever to their allies to achieve this goal.

How many seats did the CPI contest and win in the 2021 election?

In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats and emerged victorious in two of them.

Published at : 18 Mar 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
CPI DMK Tamil Nadu Election 2026
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