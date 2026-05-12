The announcement is expected on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, following high-level consultations led by Rahul Gandhi.
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KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tonight Or Tomorrow
Kerala CM nominee likely by tonight or tomorrow morning after Rahul Gandhi-led Congress talks. Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala in race as leadership consultations continue.
- Congress to announce Kerala CM nominee Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
- Rahul Gandhi held consultations with Kerala Congress leaders in Delhi.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is the new Kerala Chief Minister likely to be announced?
Who are the main contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister post?
The frontrunners are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V. D. Satheesan, and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal.
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KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tonight Or Tomorrow
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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