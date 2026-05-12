KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tonight Or Tomorrow

It seems that the spell on Kerala Chief Minister face finally is going to break as former state Congress chief K Muraleedharan said that the CM nominee is likely to be announced either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. He said this after a round of high-level consultations led by Rahul Gandhi aimed at resolving the leadership deadlock.

Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with several senior Kerala Congress leaders at Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi, as the party leadership intensified efforts to finalise the name amid ongoing internal deliberations.

“The final decision will come this evening or tomorrow morning. Kharge ji is returning from Bengaluru only in the evening. After he returns, another round of discussions will take place and they will also speak to Madam Sonia Gandhi. Then the decision will be finalised,” Muraleedharan said, as quoted by PTI.

Venugopal Vs Satheesan Vs Chennithala

The three frontrunners for the post are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

A series of senior leaders from Kerala participated in the consultations, including former KPCC chiefs M M Hassan, K Sudhakaran and Muraleedharan himself, along with Kerala Congress Disciplinary Committee head Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and working presidents Shafi Parambil, A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunath.

Former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran is also scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi later, while Mullapally Ramachandran is expected to join the process via phone.

It is pertinent to mention that Venugopal has emerged as the frontrunner for the Kerala Chief Minister post following the UDF's 2026 Assembly election victory

Uncertainity Looms

The decision on the next Kerala Chief Minister has been pending since May 4, after the Congress-led UDF secured 102 of the 140 seats in the Assembly, securing a decisive mandate.

Party observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik had earlier met MLAs to gather feedback, following which discussions were held with the three main contenders and KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

Muraleedharan had earlier noted that the decision would not be based solely on the opinion of MLAs, but would also consider views of UDF allies and the public.

The Congress has 63 MLAs in the 140-member Assembly, with allies including the Indian Union Muslim League (22), Kerala Congress (8) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (3).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Trolls Congress