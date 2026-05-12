TVK MLA Approaches Supreme Court Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK MLA Sethupathi challenged Madras High Court's voting bar.

Court barred Sethupathi due to an election petition.

He won Tiruppattur seat by a single vote.

TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathi has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court’s order barring him from participating in voting in the Assembly. The Supreme Court said it would hear the matter on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: TVK MLA Srinivas Sethupathi has challenged the Madras High Court order in the Supreme Court, which restrained him from voting in the Assembly; the order was passed on a petition filed by DMK leader K.R. Periyakaruppan, directing that all voting records, including… pic.twitter.com/fQkDneA4F2 May 12, 2026

The development comes a day before the Vijay government is scheduled to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

High Court Restrained MLA From Voting

The Madras High Court had restrained Sethupathi from taking part in the Assembly vote due to an election petition filed against his victory by a DMK candidate.

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Sethupathi had won the Tiruppattur seat against DMK candidate Periyakaruppan by just one vote.

Election Result Under Challenge

The defeated DMK candidate challenged the election result before the Madras High Court, following which the restriction on Sethupathi’s participation in the Assembly voting was imposed.

The Supreme Court is now expected to hear Sethupathi’s plea ahead of the crucial trust vote.

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