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HomeNewsIndiaTVK MLA Approaches Supreme Court Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

TVK MLA Approaches Supreme Court Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

The development comes a day before the Vijay government is scheduled to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 12 May 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK MLA Sethupathi challenged Madras High Court's voting bar.
  • Court barred Sethupathi due to an election petition.
  • He won Tiruppattur seat by a single vote.

TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathi has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court’s order barring him from participating in voting in the Assembly. The Supreme Court said it would hear the matter on Wednesday.

The development comes a day before the Vijay government is scheduled to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

High Court Restrained MLA From Voting

The Madras High Court had restrained Sethupathi from taking part in the Assembly vote due to an election petition filed against his victory by a DMK candidate.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Astrologer Radhan Pandit Appointed Political Special Duty Officer In Tamil Nadu CM's Office

Sethupathi had won the Tiruppattur seat against DMK candidate Periyakaruppan by just one vote.

Election Result Under Challenge

The defeated DMK candidate challenged the election result before the Madras High Court, following which the restriction on Sethupathi’s participation in the Assembly voting was imposed.

The Supreme Court is now expected to hear Sethupathi’s plea ahead of the crucial trust vote.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Rebel MLAs Back Vijay-Led TVK Govt, Reject ‘DMK Tie-Up’ Plan Linked To EPS

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathi approached the Supreme Court?

He has challenged a Madras High Court order that barred him from voting in the Assembly. This order was passed due to an election petition against his victory.

What was the reason for the Madras High Court's order against Sethupathi?

The High Court restrained him from voting based on an election petition filed by the DMK candidate, K.R. Periyakaruppan, who lost the Tiruppattur seat to Sethupathi.

When is the Vijay government scheduled to prove its majority?

The Vijay government is scheduled to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday.

By what margin did Sethupathi win the Tiruppattur seat?

Sethupathi won the Tiruppattur seat against the DMK candidate by a narrow margin of just one vote.

Published at : 12 May 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Tamil Nadu Floor Test TVK MLA TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathi
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