‘Maoists Are Finished’: Bengal BJP Chief Responds To Mamata’s Call For Left Alliance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP dismisses Mamata Banerjee's call for anti-BJP unity.

BJP questions relevance of Left and ultra-Left forces.

BJP vows to prevent revival of Maoist elements.

BJP leader also opposes derogatory remarks against Mamata.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Monday sharply criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for a united anti-BJP front, saying the Left and ultra-Left forces had already lost relevance in the state’s political landscape.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ABP Ananda after the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, Bhattacharya said attempts to revive ultra-Left politics would not be allowed to succeed. His remarks came days after Mamata Banerjee publicly invited Left and ultra-Left groups to join hands against the BJP.

The BJP leader’s comments carried symbolic political weight as the party celebrated its first-ever government in West Bengal following a huge mandate of 207 seats in the 294-member Legislative Assembly.

Samik Bhattacharya Responds to Mamata’s Outreach

Asked whether he would meet the former chief minister following her invitation for dialogue, Bhattacharya responded that he did not believe in political untouchability but dismissed the relevance of the forces she was attempting to engage.

He said the Left and ultra-Left groups had once stood alongside Mamata Banerjee when she first rose to power. According to Bhattacharya, Maoist forces had now been “eliminated”, and any effort to revive them would face resistance from the BJP.

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‘We Will Not Allow Revival of Maoists’

Bhattacharya further claimed that Mamata Banerjee herself had earlier encouraged the Left to regain organisational strength, but those efforts had failed politically.

“They were already with her when she came to power,” he said, referring to Left and ultra-Left groups. He also alleged that Maoists no longer held influence in the state and warned against any attempt to bring them back into mainstream politics.

At the same time, Bhattacharya said he opposed the use of derogatory language against Mamata Banerjee and claimed he had personally asked party members to avoid making insulting remarks about her.

Mamata Calls for United Opposition Platform

The former chief minister’s appeal came after the Trinamool Congress suffered its biggest electoral setback in years.

Addressing supporters recently, Mamata Banerjee urged all political forces opposed to the BJP to come together under a common platform. She said she had “no ego” about working with Left parties or ultra-Left groups if it helped counter the BJP politically.

She also invited leaders interested in discussions to meet her between 4 pm and 6 pm, saying opposition unity was now essential both in Bengal and at the national level.